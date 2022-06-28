A Latrobe man is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison for attempting to escape and assaulting officers after being arrested for hitting a man with his car.
The incident began when troopers from the Greensburg Pennsylvania State Police barracks were called to 259 Main St. in Youngstown Borough just after 11 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle accident. When troopers arrived, multiple witnesses told police Cole William Wano, 24, was driving around the block and through a parking lot while on his cellphone. At one point, witnesses said Wano was “hanging out the window,” while yelling at another man, according to the criminal complaint.
Shortly after, Wano allegedly struck a black Ford pickup truck with his Land Rover in a parking lot. The driver and a passenger got out of the car as Wano began reversing his car, the witnesses said. That’s when he allegedly pulled forward and struck the passenger.
The driver told police Wano had tried to back up and he thought he was trying to flee, so he unsuccessfully attempted to pull the keys out of the Land Rover.
The driver was able to temporarily detain Wano but he was able to flee to a nearby bar before police arrived.
While police were at the scene of the accident, Wano was allegedly inside the bar and got into an altercation with a man there.
Troopers arrived at the bar 20 minutes after the accident and spoke to a bartender and the second victim, who said Wano had punched him multiple times in the head.
Police spoke with Wano but he refused to discuss the matter with them. In their report, troopers said he appeared to be intoxicated, with bloodshot eyes and having trouble keeping his balance.
Police transported Wano to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after he consented to a blood draw. Just before 1 a.m. after the blood draw was complete, troopers attempted to place him back in handcuffs to take him to the Greensburg barracks for processing.
That’s when police said Wano became agitated and refused to be handcuffed, according to the second criminal complaint. Wano “attempted to break free” which forced them to “use reasonable force” to detain him, according to the complaint.
After handcuffing Wano, troopers placed him in the back of a patrol car but had to then restrain his feet as he was kicking the inside of the vehicle, causing more than $500 in damage, police allege.
While at the Greensburg barracks, three troopers were needed to help process Wano, who police said was verbally abusive throughout the ordeal.
Wano was charged in two separate criminal cases for the incident in Youngstown Borough and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
In the first case, he is facing two charges of simple assault related to the alleged vehicle hit and punching another man, along with driving under the influence, all misdemeanors. He is also charged with two counts of summary harassment.
In the second case, Wano is charged with two second-degree felonies of aggravated assault against the two troopers at the hospital. He also faces escape, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors. Police also charged Wano with public drunkenness.
He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $5,000 bail in the first case. For the second case, bail was set at $25,000.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 10 a.m. July 11 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady in Latrobe.
