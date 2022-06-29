A bank/coffee shop development proposed in a former pizza restaurant in Unity Township is moving forward after the township zoning hearing board approved a package of variances needed for the project following a Tuesday hearing.
The board approved five out of the six variances requested by Somerset Trust Co., including a decrease of front setbacks on both Theatre Street and Route 30, elimination of side yard setbacks in order to allow parking up to the property line on the west side of the lot, a reduction in the required width of stacking space and access for drive-up facilities under the canopy from 12 feet to 9 feet, and reduction in front yard off-street parking setback on Theatre Street and Route 30 to accommodate site circulation.
The variance package of five separate variances was needed due to the uniqueness of the former Pizza Hut property, which fronts two roads – Route 30 and Theatre Street – and includes entrances from 30 and the access road behind it.
The only variance requested, but not included with the board’s approvals, was one to increase the number of wall signs allowed from one to six (three signs plus three logos for each of the two businesses).
Somerset Trust was represented at the hearing by architect Michael R. Friedhofer, of Landmarks SGA, LLC. According to Friedhofer, the coffee shop tenant hasn’t been finalized yet.
Board member Gabe Monzo questioned whether not ruling on the sign variance would hold up construction, but Friedhofer said he didn’t believe it would. He said once the company receives more details on signage, the township would be forwarded that information.
Other hearings also held and approved, included a:
- Request for a variance from Dominick Fabri II to reduce the side yard setback in order for him to put a two-story addition to his house, and eventually build a detached garage, which would be 376 square feet over the limit for garage space for the R1 zoning designation. The board OK’d the variance, but made it contingent on Fabri putting up a 6-foot privacy fence on three sides of the property before the garage is built and within a year;
- Request for a special exception and variance from Greg and Christina Cammerata to increase the number of agricultural buildings permitted to be constructed on their 49.24-acre lot off Beatty County Road and Meadow Spring Road from one building to three (an equipment garage, barn and riding arena). The couple is also planning on eventually building a 10,000-plus-square-foot house on the property.
