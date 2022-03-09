The Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board approved the application for a variance so a city resident can operate a hair salon out of her home on Jefferson Street at a special meeting Tuesday.
Pamela Gerasky applied for the variance, which was pending a lease agreement with James Pevarnik, owner of an adjacent property, for a couple of parking spaces, required for the variance approval.
Gerasky’s property, at 1305 Jefferson St., is zoned R-3/Multi-family, so in order for her to operate the business in the lower level of her home, the variance was required.
After the hearing on the request, the lease agreement was the last piece before the matter could be closed.
“This is the piece we were waiting for,” said board solicitor David DeRose.
He also noted that when there is a change in ownership of the property, the zoning will revert back to the original R-3 zone.
After the vote, Gerasky expressed her gratitude.
“Thank you. Thank you,” she said. “I am so happy. I’m just loving this little town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.