A 31-year-old Vandergrift man is dead after being shot in the chest around 9 p.m. Saturday at Woodpeckers Pub an dGrub on Seventh Street Road in Upper Burrell Township.
According to Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha, the death of Randy Jenereaux was a patron of the bar, where the incident took place. His death has been ruled a homicide. Jenereaux was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner John A. Ackerman at 10:42 p.m. Saturday. An autopsy was performed.
According to court documents, police have arrested Daniel J. Moles, 61, for the homicide.
Online court documents revealed that Moles was denied bail and is currently being lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.
Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington is handling arrangements for Jenereaux, the coroner said.
The coroner said Upper Burrell police and the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau were investigating, and would release additional details at their discretion.
