The Ligonier Valley Police Commission continues to work out the details for a possible school resource officer contract with the Valley School of Ligonier.

The commission’s solicitor, Mark Sorice, reported the contract still needs to define the duties and scope of the position, along with compensation.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

