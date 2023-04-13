The Ligonier Valley Police Commission continues to work out the details for a possible school resource officer contract with the Valley School of Ligonier.
The commission’s solicitor, Mark Sorice, reported the contract still needs to define the duties and scope of the position, along with compensation.
It was the compensation portion that overtook much of the discussion Tuesday.
Commissioner Stephanie Verna said she did not support a contract that would be monetarily similar to what the Ligonier Valley School District pays. That rate was initially established to match a state grant the school district received to establish the SRO program.
“That (contract) is also for a municipal entity supported by the same tax base at which this police department is supported,” Verna said. “We’re now talking about providing support to a private entity.”
Verna compared the rate difference to ones charged by the department for the Ligonier Country Market, which supports nonprofit organizations and Idlewild & SoakZone. The difference in rates is $75 more per officer, per hour for Idlewild.
When the idea of providing an SRO to the Valley School was brought to the commission, the initial offer was to pay for a full year officer salary. The commission is working to find out what that looks like in dollars.
The current suggestion being looked at is charging the top patrolman rate for 2,080 hours along with the additional health care and worker’s compensation costs. That figure is estimated to be anywhere from $60,000 to $75,000.
It was also reported to the commission that the Valley School would help cover costs for the officer’s uniforms and equipment.
Police Sgt. James Friscarella also informed the commission at its previous meeting the school was interested in making a donation to the K-9 fund in order to keep a patrol vehicle in the fleet for the SRO. The department would cover all maintenance and operational costs.
But those details have yet to be brought to the commission from the school. Most of the discussion has been between the entities’ lawyers and police leadership.
Verna also asked that the contract clarify that the officer work full time during the school year and then be made available in the summer. If the school were to need the officer for activities over the summer, she asked for a process to make that request in advance be established along with additional compensation for the department.
Verna and the other commission members asked that specifics such as the school’s schedule and summer needs are collected and provided so it can make the appropriate decisions.
“I don’t want to waste people’s time and I want to make sure that we’re providing service,” Verna said. “This is an important entity in the community and I want to be responsive to the request.”
In other business, Sorice reported the police department has three active civil matters taking place. Through its insurance carrier, each of those lawsuits typically carry a $5,000 deductible. Sorice recommended that the commission factor in that cost when it develops a budget for next year.
The department has two civil cases at the county level and one in federal court.
The federal case was brought forth by Donald Hall after a 2020 vehicle crash where he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. That case, against the department, officers Daniel Dorazio and Matthew Sherer, the Wicked Googly and Loyalhanna Association, is still pending.
The second civil suit against the department involves a 2019 vehicle crash between Norman and Barbara Boring and former LVPD officer Kevin Smith.
Smith resigned from the department in December. At the time, Chief John Berger said Smith, an eight-year veteran of the department, resigned for “reasons beyond (his) control.”
Lawyers representing the police commission have asked for the judge to issue a summary judgment, a legal device for a prompt disposition of the case without resorting to a lengthy trial.
In its motion, the commission argued that neither Borings showed they suffered a permanent injury as required under the law.
The department also received a writ of summons from an attorney representing Vincent Trevellini. The writ of summons is a legal mechanism to initiate a lawsuit without initially filing a complaint. The summons, which names officers Ryan Hall and Alexander Barber, only states that it involves a civil rights matter.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will hold its next meeting 5 p.m. May 9.
