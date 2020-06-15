Valley Dairy in downtown Latrobe permanently closes its doors

Say “goodbye” to one of Latrobe’s family-owned restaurants — one that’s been a staple of the downtown area for more than 80 years.
The Valley Dairy Restaurant on Jefferson Street permanently shut its doors at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The company shared the news on its Facebook page writing, “It is with sadness in our hearts that after 80 years of scooping ice cream, flipping eggs and pancakes, burgers and fries, and of course thousands of all-American banana splits, we have had to make one of the hardest decisions in our business,” to permanently close the downtown restaurant.
Melissa Blystone, president and owner of Valley Dairy Restaurants, said the downtown location “has been an underperformer for years,” citing that as why the decision was made to shutter the operation.
“It’s no surprise — downtown Latrobe has been slowly dwindling away,” she said.
However, Blysone says the biggest reason for permanently closing the downtown location was the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which led to a number of events in Latrobe — that typically brought in an influx of customers — being canceled.
With Latrobe’s Fourth of July Celebration and Banana Split Festival having been canceled, and the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool yet to open, Bylstone says the restaurant couldn’t survive the economic hit.
At the same time, other Valley Dairy Restaurant locations needed help with staffing, Blystone says.
“It just was the right business decision to utilize those employees at other locations that we have,” she added.
Customers expressed their dismay through comments on the chain’s Facebook post. Some shared fond memories of getting ice cream after a day at Legion-Keener Park. Others recalled working there as their first jobs. And dozens more from the Latrobe community — including loyal patrons from Latrobe Manor and Loyalhanna Apartments — bid farewell to the downtown restaurant.
To those patrons, Blystone says, “Thanks for visiting us, we appreciate it.”
“But I hope that because we have another location so close, they will continue to visit us at the Route 30 Latrobe restaurant,” she added.
The store had less than 10 employees at the time it closed. Blystones says they have all been offered positions at the Valley Dairy Restaurant along Route 30 in Unity Township, or at other locations.
“I know all the waitresses and managers that are down there now have been talking with guests and telling them, ‘Be sure you come see me over there, now,’” Bylstone said. “We’re really hoping the loyal Latrobe customers will continue to be customers at that unit.”
Blystone is a third-generation owner of Valley Dairy Restaurants. She started working when she was 16 years old, and has been with the company for more than 30 years.
Valley Dairy Restaurants is a division of Fairview Dairy Inc., with headquarters in Latrobe. Other restaurants are located in an eight-county area of western Pennsylvania, which include Blairsville, Butler, Cranberry, Connellsville, DuBois, Indiana, Johnstown, Kittanning and Mount Pleasant.
“It’s always tough closing. I’ve closed other small locations, and it’s sad when you don’t have another unit where people would have to travel 40 or 50 miles to find another Valley Dairy,” Blystone said. “But in this situation, there’s the one on Route 30 that’s a mile away from the one downtown.”
The first Valley Dairy Restaurant opened in downtown Latrobe roughly 82 years ago.
On the company’s website, a backstory behind the original store says: “Joseph Fleming Greubel, the original ‘Ice Cream Joe,’ learned to make ice cream at his grandfather’s side when he was a small boy.
“...It was only natural that ice cream was made at the first Valley Dairy Restaurant, which opened in 1938. Mr. Greubel began by making small batches in the kitchen during the night when the restaurant was closed.”
Bylstone says the location of the downtown restaurant changed a few times. The current location was in business for roughly 50 years, she says.
“Our roots from history go back to downtown Latrobe,” she said. “We have always been in downtown Latrobe.”
