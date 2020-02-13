Valentine candy hearts are in short supply and the messages are missing

If you were counting on Sweethearts conversation candy hearts to relay some cute messages on Valentine’s Day, there’s a good chance that it won’t happen.
Yes, the iconic candy hearts are back after going missing in 2019, but they are in short supply. And if you do find a box, about 65% of the hearts will be blank, 8% will have just a few letters on them, 24% will have stamping gibberish and only 3% will have the messages that generations have known.
You know, those cute little messages like I Luv U, Be Mine, Wink Wink, Cutie Pie, and for people who are really serious about their romance, there are ones that say Marry Me.
Or at least that’s what they’re supposed to say, plus lots more. (Senior citizens probably remember when Hubba Hubba was one of the messages.)
Here’s what’s been going on.
The New England Confectionary Company in Boston, known as Necco for short (hence, those Necco wafers), started making Sweethearts in 1886. According to CandyStore.com, which monitors the nation’s candy sales and trends, they became one of the most popular Valentine’s Day candies in the holiday season’s $1.8 billion industry.
Necco made more than 23 million pounds of Sweethearts in 2018, capturing about 80% of the conversation heart market.
That’s a lot of nostalgia.
Think of the kids who slipped them into their classroom Valentine cards, then deposited them in the slotted shoeboxes that kids decorated with red paper hearts and white paper doilies. How much fun it was to get a candy heart included with a vegetable-themed card with the message, “Valentine, don’t turnip your nose at me.”
According to CandyStore.com, Sweethearts were the number one Valentine candy just a few years ago, surpassing even heart shaped boxes of chocolates.
But there was trouble ahead for the New England Confectionary Company, despite those high sales. For lack of a buyer, the company shut down on July 24, 2018, and the employees were told to not report to work the next day.
Two months later, Round Hill Investments bought Necco at an auction and sold the Sweethearts brand to Spangler Candy Company in Bryan, Ohio. That family owned business also makes Dum Dums (12 million every day, according to their website), circus peanuts, candy canes (2.7 million per day), Canada mints and now Necco wafers, too.
There would be no Sweethearts for 2019, the year that heart shaped boxes of chocolates took over the number one spot of Valentine’s Day favorites.
Kirk Vashaw, Spangler’s CEO, announced that Sweethearts would make a comeback for Valentine’s Day 2020. Spangler even sent CandyStore.com an image of three candy hearts with the messages Miss U 2, Wait 4 Me and Back Soon.
They’re back, but not all is well. It was a lot more complicated than anticipated to break down and move the decades-old equipment from Boston to Ohio. It took more than 60 truckloads to do it.
“Once it was all down and put back together in place, not all of it worked as expected,” Clair Robins wrote on CandyStore.com. “The printer that types those cute little sayings on each heart malfunctioned and then its replacement printer pulled the same trick. Spangler was able to get some printing working in time for production, but did warn that there wouldn’t be as many phrases and some of them would be blank.”
The good news is that the candy recipe is the same as it was in 1902, that there are some new flavors, and that the banana ones are especially tasty.
There’s also word out that candy collectors are interested in the defective Sweethearts.
If you’re looking for a box, check the drug store shelves where they are mostly marketed. If you can’t find any, then buy a heart shaped box of chocolates instead. According to CandyStore.com, 58 million pounds of chocolates are purchased during Valentine’s Day week, and 43% of people polled said that they would be buying it for themselves.
