Vail Resorts Inc. announced Wednesday plans to purchase Seven Springs Mountain Resort from Seven Springs Mountain Resort Inc. As a part of the acquisition, Vail will also acquire Hidden Valley Resort and the operations of Laurel Mountain Ski Area in Ligonier Township.
The purchase price for the ski areas, plus a hotel, conference center and other related operations, is approximately $125 million, according to a news release.
“We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to add Seven Springs to our family of resorts along with Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief executive officer of Vail Resorts.
“As a company, we have been focused on acquiring resorts near major metropolitan areas as we know many skiers and riders build their passion for the sport close to home. These great ski areas in Pennsylvania are a perfect complement to our existing resorts, creating a much stronger connection and compelling offering to our current and future guests in Pittsburgh as well as those in other critical markets such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Cleveland.”
Seven Springs offers 285 skiable acres and 750 vertical feet, Hidden Valley offers 110 skiable acres and 470 vertical feet, with 26 slopes and trails and two terrain parks, while Laurel Mountain offers 70 skiable acres and 761 vertical feet.
“The resorts truly are a part of the fabric of this region and a critical community asset. I am extremely proud of our stewardship of Seven Springs and its sister resorts, and even more so of all the people who we have worked with side-by-side to transform them into what they are today,” said Robert Nutting, president and chief executive officer of Seven Springs Mountain Resort Inc. “It has been an honor to be a part of their incredible growth for more than a decade and leave each resort a much stronger community asset than we found it.”
“Vail Resorts is a perfect successor with a proven track record of honoring the unique character of each of its resorts,” Nutting added.
“They are the industry leader in investing in the guest experience, employee development and environmental stewardship. We are thrilled that the resorts will now become part of Vail Resorts’ network and are confident that Vail Resorts will continue to invest in what makes these resorts so special.”
Vail Resorts is acquiring all of the assets related to the mountain operations of the resorts and related base area lodging, conference center and amenities, per the release. Seven Springs Mountain Resort Inc. is retaining select neighboring operations, including Highlands Market, Sporting Clays at Seven Springs, Seven Springs Golf Course and Hidden Valley Golf Club, Highlands Resort Realty and certain real estate owned and held for potential future development.
The transaction is expected to close this winter, however, operations at the three resorts for the 2021-22 winter season will continue in the ordinary course of business. Vail Resorts plans to add access to the three resorts to select Epic Pass products for the 2022-23 North American ski and ride season.
