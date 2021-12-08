While some governments are imposing mandatory vaccination rules, in Westmoreland County more than a third of employees at the county-run nursing home will remain on the job despite not being vaccinated.
The county deferred a vaccine mandate at Westmoreland Manor after a federal appeals court order halted the requirement temporarily.
According to administrators, 64% of the the more than 400 workers at the 408-bed nursing home are vaccinated.
On Nov. 30, a federal district court in Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily enjoined the implementation of the vaccine mandate issued by the federal government earlier this year for staff in health care facilities that receive federal funding. The Biden administration threatened to pull federal funding for facilities that did not impose a vaccine mandate for staff.
Westmoreland Manor is waiting further guidance based on the outcome of the ongoing litigation.
Earlier this year, staffers were ordered to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by Dec. 5 and a second by Dec. 26. Staff members received an email earlier this week informing them that the mandate is on hold but that vaccines for employees will still be administered by a local pharmacy and available on site at the facility. Administrators are encouraging employees to move forward with getting their doses and to schedule their boosters when due.
Westmoreland Manor relies on federal Medicare and Medicaid payments as its primary source of revenue. The funding stream accounts for about 95% of the home’s revenues, which according to the 2021 budget is expected to be more than $48.5 million this year. In 2020, Westmoreland Manor generated more than $52 million in revenues.
Vaccine mandates have not been issued for any other departments or employees within the county. The county doesn’t track the number of employees who have been vaccinated.
