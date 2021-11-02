The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, in collaboration with Mainline Pharmacy, will offer a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in November.
The free clinics are open to the public, but online registration is requested at https://mainlinepharmacy.com/covid-vaccine-scheduling. Each clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Chambers Hall Gymnasium at Pitt-Greensburg, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield Township.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered as either a booster or third dose at each clinic on Tuesdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
