The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Monday voted to deny a variance that would allow a Lawson Heights couple to continue raising backyard chickens.
At the special meeting, board members James Kelley, Jackie Nindel and Tim Thomas voted against the variance. Kristin and Jeff Kuhns have led an effort to relax the township’s zoning regulations on backyard chickens, as the couple appealed a zoning violation they received in July regarding the 20 birds they raise on a 0.46-acre lot at their home along Range Street.
While solicitor David DeRose noted that the couple can eventually take the matter to the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas, Jeff and Kristin Kuhns said they won’t decide on their next course of action until they receive a written explanation of the board’s decision, which could be available by its regularly scheduled April 27 meeting. DeRose said the couple has 30 days to appeal Monday’s vote.
Kristin Kuhns said she wasn’t surprised by the zoning board’s vote to deny the variance.
“The demeanor of the board, it was clear from the beginning that they were going to make this decision,” she said after the meeting.
“We’ll be talking to our attorney — he’s talked about a variety of scenarios,” she added. “This is far from over.”
Nindel admitted she was sympathetic to the couple’s situation and expressed regret in casting a no vote.
“It breaks my heart to have to deny this,” Nindel said. “I believe the chickens are well cared for and they are loved members of the family. Nevertheless, they are fowl. And as such, under the ordinance, they are prohibited on your size lot. Until our ordinance is changed, that’s the way it is.”
Added Thomas: “This case was a very hard case, (but) people that come to this township expect us to uphold the laws.”
Kristin Kuhns also expressed disappointment that the zoning board did not address a hardship claim — she submitted several medical records as evidence during a public hearing in February, including a letter from her personal care provider asking that Kuhns be allowed to keep the chickens since they provide emotional support and improve mental health — before Monday’s vote.
“They completely ignored it,” Jeff Kuhns said of the hardship claim.
After Monday’s decision, the couple also said they were led to believe a variance is an exception to the current rule and would be more flexible, and they also pushed for township officials to make the backyard chicken policy more accessible on the municipality’s website.
Township zoning officer Harry Hosack testified in February that he helped write the provision banning chickens on properties having less than two acres when the township enacted the current zoning ordinance in 1991.
Hosack said he investigated the Kuhns’ property and subsequently issued a notice of violation. He informed the Kuhnses of their options, which included appealing the violation by filing for a zoning variance — or finding another place to keep the birds.
The zoning ordinance violation dated July 13 cited from the 1991 ordinance, which states: “Chickens are considered farm animals and are not permitted to be kept on properties having less than two acres.”
Previous public hearings featured testimony from proponents of raising backyard chickens and others against it; neighbors in opposition have cited issues with noise and odor.
While the Unity Township Planning Commission last week voted to recommend to keep a zoning ordinance relating to raising backyard chickens unchanged, township supervisors did not take any action Thursday.
Officials said the planning commission will submit a formal recommendation before the supervisors make any decision on whether to relax an ordinance in which chickens are considered farm animals and are not permitted to be kept on properties having fewer than two acres.
During public comment Thursday, Jeff Kuhns mentioned that Tractor Supply Co. continues to sell chicken and related supplies to township residents. He noted that if the ordinance isn’t changed, it would affect local businesses.
