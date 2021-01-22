The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday approved a zoning expansion request for a proposed vehicle garage in Pleasant Unity.
Jason Mignogna said he plans to build a 4,800-square-foot garage on the site of the former Pleasant Unity VFW social hall, located along Route 981.
The garage, Mignogna said, would be used as a complement to his collision shop along Route 30 East in Unity Township. He added the new garage will not be open to customers and will likely serve up to five non-commercial vehicles per day.
While the zoning request was granted, a site plan for the proposed garage must be approved by township supervisors.
In other business Wednesday, the zoning board permitted AMERCO Real Estate to use the parking lot of the former Kmart store at Mountain Laurel Plaza to park U-Haul vehicles that aren’t being rented.
