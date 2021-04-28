The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday approved a variance for a couple to construct a detached garage in excess of the permitted square footage in a rural residential (R-1) district.
George and Lisa Frederick of Palmer Place came before the board requesting to build a two-story garage which would house their 20-foot utility trailer and side-by-side.
The couple, who lives at 4004 Eagle Court, currently has 1,224 square feet of garage space and plans on adding 812 square feet of space, which exceeds the permitted 1,400 square feet in R-1 zones.
Attorney John Greiner on behalf of the Fredericks submitted photos of the proposed garage to the board, as well as letters from the couple’s nearby neighbors who support the variance request. Greiner said three other homes within 500 yards of the Fredericks have detached garages. He also said the Palmer Place homeowner’s association has reviewed and OK’d the plans.
“The garage is going to be very, very similar in design, materials and aesthetic to the original house,” Greiner said.
“That’s also in keeping with the other detached garages that are in the community, as well.”
The board granted the variance provided the garage is constructed with the same material used for the couple’s home.
Lisa Frederick said utility trailers are not allowed to be parked outside at Palmer Place, which is why the couple is constructing a garage for the vehicles — which are also used to plow snow.
She also said detached structures are common in the neighborhood, such as “pool houses, pergolas and outdoor grilling areas.” She added that the proposed garage won’t affect their neighbors’ site lines.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved the request of Patrick Davis and Ronald J. Regola and Associates, LLC for minimum lot width variances to enable the revisions of lot lines on properties located at 1555, 1561 and 1567 Theatre St.
Regola told the board that these “are existing lots that don’t comply with the minimum front yard requirements as of now. … We’re trying to correct the situation, where ... the lot line (of 1561) is encroaching on the existing concrete structure (of 1567).”
