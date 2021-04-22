The Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) has seen a dip in revenue from its commercial customers this year, while residential usage has increased.
During Wednesday’s UTMA board meeting, operations manager Doug Pike said revenue generated by UTMA’s top 25 customers — which are primarily commercial — dropped $16,000 per month in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first three months of last year.
“We were low every month, which isn’t typical,” he said. “It does bounce around a little bit sometimes, but I was sort of surprised to see it happen three months in a row.”
The UTMA billed its top 25 customers for 10.2 million gallons of water per month in the first quarter of 2020, while that figure dipped to 7.1 million this year, according to Pike.
Pike said commercial customers are using less water this year, possibly due to people working from home and coronavirus (COVID-19) related restrictions on its commercial customers.
“I think we can tie that back to (COVID-19),” he said.
“Even though the big commercial accounts went down, the residents made up some of that difference, as people are staying home longer.”
Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. noted that other local municipal authorities are reporting a similar trend.
“We’re getting similar reports from all the authorities,” he said. “Commercial down … and residential up significantly. It looks like it’s trending to go back to normal slowly.”
As coronavirus-related restrictions loosen and residents return to work, Pike expects revenues eventually to return to pre-pandemic figures.
“Overall, we’re still doing what we expect to do,” he said. “We’re still bringing in more income than what our expenses are, and that lets us cover some other expenses that we have.”
He said the dip in revenue won’t affect future budgets unless this trend continues.
“If commercials would stay that low, then that could affect the budget,” Pike said. “It would depend on whether or not Unity’s residential customers continue to make up that difference. … Right now, I anticipate most of those commercial accounts will come back to what they were.”
Rates for UTMA customers are currently $6.80 per 1,000 gallons, with a monthly debt service fee of $29.75.
In other business, the UTMA board approved a subdivision for Frye Farm Estates, adding 115 equivalent dwelling units (EDU) to a planned housing development near the intersection of Frye Farm and Beatty County roads.
“It’s of note because it’s the first large subdivision we’ve had in probably about 10 years,” Brett said. “When the sewer extension was done along Frye Farm Road, this was one of the lots that could be serviced from that sewer extension. That was done about 12 years ago.”
UTMA officials said the site is pending a developer’s agreement. Board secretary Mike O’Barto said zoning is “well in place,” and that further development requires planning commission and township supervisors’ approval.
Also on Wednesday, the board recognized Neal Fenton as the replacement of Paul Upson, who resigned as UTMA board member and treasurer last month. Fenton, assistant treasurer of the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA), will fill Upson’s unexpired term on the UTMA board.
Fenton said he will “work to do the best I can to make sure both organizations run as productively and efficiently as they can be run.”
The board also approved for office manager Lori Rodkey to attend this year’s Pennsylvania Water Environment Association (PWEA) annual technical conference.
“(Rodkey) has been studying trying to understand the treatment process, headed towards becoming a certified operator here one of these days,” Pike said. “There’s some great training there. It’s worthwhile.”
In other business, the board approved purchasing an Envirodyne Systems Inc. grit classifier for $69,678. Brett said the authority’s current piece of equipment needs to be replaced. “It has holes in it,” he added.
It will cost around $15,000 to install, Brett said.
The UTMA board also approved pay requisition No. 30 for $97,891.06.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.