Normal billing procedures will resume next month for Unity Township sewage ratepayers, after late charges were temporarily halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) approved July 1 as the start date to resume charging penalties, fees, interest or liens on late payments.
For ratepayers who cannot pay off their balance right away, the UTMA will now allow them to set up a payment plan.
“If you have a balance that you can’t pay, we will give you a chance to call us and set up a payment plan, and get that worked out,” operations manager Doug Pike said.
This, Pike said, will give customers the opportunity to get caught up on their delinquent bills.
Pike said the UTMA does not have a “huge concern” regarding late payments from commercial or residential customers, which may involve filing a lien.
“We don’t have the feeling that if we don’t get out there tomorrow and get a lien filed, that we are going to lose out,” Pike said.
In other news, Pike told the board he has several questions to ask Neal Fenton of the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) board, regarding an agreement between LMA and UTMA.
A consent order agreement (COA) between the UTMA, LMA and the Derry Township and Youngstown municipal authorities, involves a project designed to prevent sewage overflows into the Loyalhanna Creek through the installation of a 4.3-million-gallon equalization tank.
Pike reported the equalization tank is 50% excavated, “based on payment structure.”
He also relayed that contractors “must have pumped groundwater” from the equalization tank into the LMA’s sewage treatment plant, causing damage. The contractors will pay for the damage caused, Pike says.
Pike said he plans on asking Fenton whether the sewer lines are being inspected and cleaned as needed.
Additionally, Pike informed the board that the first phase of the consent order agreement is one year behind schedule.
“According to the (COA), Latrobe should be paying stipulated penalties, if they haven’t gotten a revised schedule from the (Department of Environmental Protection),” he said.
Pike also said he intends on asking Fenton whether the LMA is paying the penalties required by the consent order agreement, and if the DEP has agreed to a revised schedule for Phase I.
Last December, UTMA officials approved a transfer of sewer line to the LMA near the project’s Nine Mile Run interceptor, also as part of the consent order agreement.
Pike said he will ask Fenton what the status is of that agreement.
In other business, the UTMA safety committee created a form to report “threatening activity” by customers, such as threatening phone calls or in-person encounters.
The form will be linked to UTMA’s billing software.
“If we pull up a customer on the billing software, there will be a red flag there showing us that we’ve had issues with that person in the past,” Pike said.
The UTMA will also link the information to its Geographic Information System (GIS) software.
“If we are looking at a map, we will be able to see if there was an issue with a customer, so we can be better prepared down the road,” Pike added.
Also in his manager’s report, Pike said UTMA staff will meet with developers planning a new Sheetz store along Route 30.
He said work is planned to tear out existing sewer lines on-site.
“We are going to make sure everything gets disconnected where it needs to, and capped off correctly,” Pike said.
Kevin Brett of Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. provided updates on several projects, including the Donohoe Road sewer extension, of which he says Phase I is complete.
While COVID-19 has slowed construction for GetGo’s expansion project at the former Arnold Palmer Motors property along Route 30, Brett says that “could change next week.”
In other business:
- The authority approved pay requisition No. 19 for $34,339.46, and No. 20 for $13,044.97, for various capital projects;
- The authority approved holding its July meeting in-person, while still providing a remote option for those who prefer to attend via teleconference;
- Pike said two tap-ins were issued over the past month;
- Pike noted that 12 more customers enrolled in the authority’s e-billing, bringing the total number to 973.
