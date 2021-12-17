Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) customers will now be able to make a one-time credit card payment for their bill — for a cost. The authority board approved an agreement Wednesday with InvoiceCloud Inc. to provide the service for a convenience fee of 3.5% with a $2 minimum and $1.50 bank fee, pending review of the contract by the authority’s solicitor, Romel Nicholas.
However, if the customer elects to enroll in autopay, the authority will waive the fee.
After some discussion, the board approved the agreement unanimously.
Board member and treasurer Neal Fenton, who attended via video conferencing, said he thought it was fair.
“I think that’s fair. I think that’s fair to our customers. I think that’s fair to the authority,” he said.
In other business, the authority board approved the following:
- Three additional EDUs for Jersey Mike’s;
- New forms for developers, including checklist, guidelines and requirements for documents;
- Authorization for a feasibility study related to providing sanitary sewer service to approximately 100 homes in Mutual in response to an ongoing complaint of odor in the area;
- A credit for Barry Freger at 159 Stonewall Road due to a water leak;
- A motion to accept ownership of sanitary sewer lines part of the Wimmerton Phase III project was tabled until next month.
