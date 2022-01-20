As health officials grapple to learn as much as they can about the coronavirus pandemic, the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) will join other wastewater agencies in becoming part of a state initiative to provide data that will allow public health officials to understand SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19.
The initiative, the Pennsylvania Wastewater Surveillance System (PAWSS), tests samples provided by municipal authorities, like UTMA, to see what kind of information and data can be identified and interpreted from waste streams to use for possible public health response.
Doug Pike, operations manager for UTMA, informed the authority board of the initiative. He added that the authority will collect samples and send them to a lab for study and UTMA will be reimbursed for the costs.
Pike had researched the topic and wanted to have UTMA become involved so they would have access to the data learned.
“I’m curious to see what kind of information we get,” said Pike.
In addition, Pike said that testing isn’t just limited to COVID-19, but extends to other communicable diseases, like malaria, Ebola and others.
Prior to the regular meeting, a reorganization meeting was held, during which the board decided to maintain its current slate of officers, including Thomas Couch remaining as chair.
In addition, the board decided to keep Romel Nicholas as solicitor, Lennon, Smith and Souleret as engineer and Rennie & Associates, CPAs as auditor.
During the meeting, board members also approved a number of annual resolutions, including appointing Commercial Bank and Trust of PA as the authority’s primary depository and PNC Bank as secondary.
In other business, the board approved:
- Requisition of $94,801.97 as presented by the authority engineer;
- Request by Ellis Construction for dedication of sewer lines for Wimmerton Phase III;
- Right of way agreement with Greater Latrobe School District for Permanent Flow Meters Phase II project;
- Resolution authorizing the Latrobe Municipal Authority appointing procedure with Unity Township;
- Inter-municipal agreement with the township regarding the use of $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the Donohoe Road project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.