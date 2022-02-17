Municipalities and municipal authorities with eligible water and sewage infrastructure projects have been lining up for COVID-19 funding through grants made available through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). On Wednesday, Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) decided to throw its “hat into the ring.”
The authority unanimously authorized its engineer, Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc., to prepare the grant applications for two projects: the third phases of permanent flow meters and the Donohoe Road extension project.
According to Kevin Brett, the engineering firm has been preparing grant applications for a lot of its other clients for the grant program, which offers funding for projects from $25,000 up to $1 million with no local match — a part of the grant program that makes the funding very attractive to municipalities and water and sewage authorities.
Brett said the plan is to ask for $1 million for the permanent flow meters, which is a perfect project since the authority is already planning the work because the grant funds are to be used by the end of 2023.
The other project, the Donohoe Road extension project, is also a good opportunity to ask for the maximum of $1 million, according to Brett. The township has already committed to using $150,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the project, according to board member and township supervisor Michael O’Barto.
He encouraged the authority board to look at some other projects because these funds are available now and it just makes sense to apply.
“They’re going to award it to somebody,” said Brett.
Operations Manager Douglas Pike said his only concern was to ensure that the authority can not only complete the project, but complete it by the 2023 deadline.
