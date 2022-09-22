As 2022 winds down, the Unity Township Municipal Authority has started to prepare with a financial plan not only for the next year, but several years down the road.

Operations Manager Douglas Pike laid out the ground work for a preliminary budget that doesn’t include a rate hike in 2023 – or 2024 for that matter – at the authority’s board meeting Wednesday.

