As 2022 winds down, the Unity Township Municipal Authority has started to prepare with a financial plan not only for the next year, but several years down the road.
Operations Manager Douglas Pike laid out the ground work for a preliminary budget that doesn’t include a rate hike in 2023 – or 2024 for that matter – at the authority’s board meeting Wednesday.
According to Pike, as part of the process, he and the staff started to look at the capital projects that are on the horizon.
We just wanted “to get some sense of the items we anticipate needing done…the more important things, more priority up front. And then trying to manage that with the rising costs,” Pike said.
The authority did shuffle some things from last year’s budget and perhaps some other things can be pushed to another year when the economy gets a little better.
One of those capital projects is the Pleasant Unity Pump Station.
“That’s a big one, but that pump station is in need of being overhauled,” Pike said.
Some of the things they looked at are the issues, which are at the point where the pumps are no longer replaceable and parts are nearly impossible to get.
“They are kind of at the end of life. It’s time to make that upgrade.”
Engineer Kevin Brett of Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, Inc., confirmed some of the equipment is original.
“Over the years it’s been maintained so you can see where it’s had a progression of issues. Pumps are a big problem today. You can’t find the stuff. You can’t find the electronics. You can’t find the motors,” Brett said.
In addition, the structural components are also in need of an upgrade due to age.
Another major item Pike has looked at includes items that are part of consent order work.
After looking at the projections, Pike delivered the best news for rate payers.
“The important part is no rate increases, we plan even up through 2024,” he said.
UTMA Chairman Thomas Couch pointed out that this is just the first step.
“This is preliminary. This is just to give us an idea, but it is also the time to really look at it so we can see what we can do in years two, three and four not to raise rates,” Couch said.
The next board meeting for the UTMA is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 19.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
