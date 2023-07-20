Proposed legal action against a local business is off the table for the Unity Township Municipal Authority after the owner of the business and his attorney addressed the authority Wednesday at the board’s regular meeting.
On the board’s agenda was a motion to consider taking legal action against Four Seasons Brewing Company & Pub for violating the township and authority requirements for a grease trap at the brewery located along Lloyd Avenue Extension in Unity Township. But that item was not voted on at the meeting after hearing from representatives of the brewery.
Mark Pavlik, owner of the brewery, and his attorney, Matthew Makoski, attended the meeting, and Makoski addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.
According to Makoski, there is some ambiguity about whether the brewery should adhere to UTMA’s policies or Latrobe Municipal Authority’s as the sewage flows and is treated by LMA, not UTMA.
UTMA Operations Manager Doug Pike agreed that the sewage does flow to LMA for treatment, but before that, it flows into the Unity Township collection system.
Makoski has had conversations with Lee Demosky, solicitor for LMA, who asked him to get the information on treatment from UTMA in writing, and then consult with the environmental supervisor to determine what the brewery needs to do from here.
Makoski informed the board that although Four Seasons Brewing doesn’t have the 500-gallon grease trap installed in the ground as is required by UTMA, the business does have a smaller grease trap under the sink, which is professionally cleaned out monthly by Marino’s American Eatery, who operates the kitchen at the brewery. Makoski added that he has a lab report from July 27, 2022, and no oil or grease was detected in the sewer.
“That’s good to know,” said board member Neal Fenton, who also sits on the LMA board.
UTMA’s solicitor, Romel Nicholas, admitted that Makoski has a good argument and that it will have to be considered regarding which authority’s treatment policies the brewery needs to follow.
Makoski said efforts are being made to adhere to the policies, but that installing the 500-gallon grease trap in the ground may require jackhammering into the concrete floor of the brewery, something that the owner of the building may not be willing to do or may be cost-prohibitive.
Nicholas is planning to meet with Makoski, Demosky and Gary Falatovich, solicitor for the township, to further discuss the situation and come to an agreement on how to move forward.
In other business, Pike updated the board on the status of a billing issue with the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, which contacted the authority after receiving what ownership believed was an inflated bill. Pike said after reviewing the flow data dating back to June 2021, what happened with their billing is not a common occurrence.
“I don’t think it’s going to happen too often,” said Pike.
However, Pike said he will put something on next month’s agenda to see if the board wants to entertain a possible credit for the business due to the anomaly. Fenton said he would be willing to discuss a credit, but doesn’t support changing the authority’s billing methods.
In addition, the board thought it was best not to vote on something like this because two of the five board members were not in attendance at the meeting.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
