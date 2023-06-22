Prompted by a situation with a customer with an outstanding lien, the Unity Township Municipal Authority board voted to extend the authority’s lien program through September.
The program allows customers with a lien to pay that lien off in full and the authority waives half of the interest charges that have accrued. Customers who can’t pay for the entire amount, but are willing to set up payment arrangements, would have interest payments froze, so no additional interest accrues.
According to Operations Manager Doug Pike, the customer in question had a lien of $3,000 placed on his property in February 2010, and as of May 30, 2023, owed a total of $6,969.04, including interest.
The authority’s lien program ended Dec. 31, 2022, but was extended through March. In an effort to help this customer, and any others who didn’t have a chance to take advantage of the program, the board decided to go ahead and extend it until Sept. 30, 2023.
Solicitor Romel Nicholas said in order to help the customer, extending the program made the most sense.
Anyone who has an outstanding lien with UTMA and is interested in taking advantage of the program should contact the authority at 724-423-6888 or visit the authority office along Pleasant Unity Mutual Road during office hours.
In other business, the board approved a:
- Requisition for $835,431.65 to Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, Inc.;
- One-year extension for a developer’s agreement with Glengarry Golf Links, and
- Letter of support for Adelphoi Village Streambank Stabilization Project, as requested by the Westmoreland Conservation District.
