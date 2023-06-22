Prompted by a situation with a customer with an outstanding lien, the Unity Township Municipal Authority board voted to extend the authority’s lien program through September.

The program allows customers with a lien to pay that lien off in full and the authority waives half of the interest charges that have accrued. Customers who can’t pay for the entire amount, but are willing to set up payment arrangements, would have interest payments froze, so no additional interest accrues.

