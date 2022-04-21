The Unity Township Municipal Authority is set to roll out a new online bill payment service on April 26 that will offer customers a convenient, more flexible way to view and pay their sewage bills online, according to authority officials.
The service, through Invoice Cloud, will not only allow customers to pay using current forms of payment like debit, Visa, Mastercard and Discover credit cards, but also eCheck, Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo (some may incur additional fees).
According to the authority’s office manager, Lori Rodkey, customers will also be able to conveniently sign up for pay by text and receive text notifications about bills and elect to pay through text message utilizing their default method making paying a sewage bill flexible and fast. Another option — that’s free of charge — will be AutoPay using the eCheck system.
The new easy-to-use payment portal, which goes live on April 26 on the UTMA website at www.UTMA.org., will provide customers quick access to their account to view bills, check their balance, make payments and enroll in paperless billing.
Customers can create an account. However, those that don’t, will also be able to view their current bill and make a one-time payment without registering.
The system is the latest advance in technology the authority has tapped. In addition, the authority rolled out e-billing, which has experienced steady growth monthly, including signing up 13 customers just in the last month, Doug Pike, operations manager shared with board members Wednesday.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a contract of $1,668,200 with Stefanik‘s Next Generation Contracting Co. for the authority’s second phase of the permanent flow meter project, which monitors the flow to the Latrobe Municipal Authority sewage treatment plant.
Kevin Brett of Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, Inc., the authority’s engineer, delivered the news that even though Stefanik was the low bidder, the bid was still nearly double what was originally budgeted for the phase last year, $870,000, which was later revised to $1,100,900. The only other bid, which came from Salandro, came in at over $2 million.
Brett said normally he would recommend rejecting the bids and rebidding it later, but due to not only increasing prices, but delays in delivery and the fact that the time is right for the project, he supports accepting the bid. He’s afraid if the authority waits the price could increase by another 10% to 20% and the hold times could be even longer.
The authority ultimately decided to move forward with the project by a 4-1 vote. Board member and township supervisor Mike O’Barto was the only one not to vote for the contract.
“I think it’s absurd. I understand it’s part of reality right now,” said O’Barto. “I mean how much can this authority absorb?”
He added that the ones that will ultimately pay the price are the rate-payers.
While his fellow board members didn’t necessarily disagree, they were hesitant to wait due to the uncertainty of the future.
“I don’t want to gamble with the rate-payers money,” said board member Scott Avolio. “And it could go up.”
Bids also came in much higher than anticipated for the garage door replacement project, but Brett said on this one, rejecting the bids and rebidding it later was the better option since it isn’t vital that the project be done now. The board agreed and approved the rejection of the one bid received, which was $55,446 and alternate of $7,400, which was over the bid threshold.
The authority approved a contract with the low bidder for the Donohoe Road Phase 2 sewer project, which was Jet Jack with a bid of $227,300, contingent on receiving the necessary easements.
In other business, the authority approved the following:
- PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit maintenance program related to the Consent Order and Agreement work;
- Requisition to LSSE for $32,419.49;
- One EDU for Marguerite Lake LLC subdivision;
- Right of Way and easement agreements with UMH Properties and Latrobe Foundation;
- Request for Lori Rodkey, office manager, to attend the annual Pennsylvania Water Environment Association (PWEA) conference from June 5-8 in State College.
