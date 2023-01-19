“You’ve Got Mail.”

Customers of Unity Township Municipal Authority with outstanding liens who haven’t made payment arrangements will soon be receiving a third letter offering repayment options. This correspondence will be the final letter before the authority will take action on the delinquent accounts, which could include filing in Magisterial District Court or starting execution of a sheriff’s sale procedure on properties in arrears.

