Customers of Unity Township Municipal Authority with outstanding liens who haven’t made payment arrangements will soon be receiving a third letter offering repayment options. This correspondence will be the final letter before the authority will take action on the delinquent accounts, which could include filing in Magisterial District Court or starting execution of a sheriff’s sale procedure on properties in arrears.
The UTMA board on Wednesday granted UTMA staff the authority to follow the procedure outlined in the letter.
The “strongly worded” letter from UTMA’s solicitor, Romel Nicholas, warns customers of what will happen unless they contact the authority to make arrangements.
UTMA’s lien program has been successful in recapturing approximately $85,000 in revenue, according to office manager Lori Rodkey, and most of the outstanding liens belong to customers who are well customers. Since the authority doesn’t have the option of discontinuing water service, the authority has the least amount of control over these customers. However, Rodkey pointed out it’s not fair that certain customers have to pay their sewer bills, but well customers don’t.
In addition, Rodkey pointed out that some of the customers with outstanding liens are customers who were not in favor of sewer service in the first place.
Doug Pike, who serves the UTMA as operations manager, said they are down to approximately 10 customers who owe between just under $5,000 up to $19,000. If the authority needs to take collection actions to the next level, it will start with the five who owe above $15,000 and then move onto the other customers after that.
Ultimately, the authority doesn’t want to have to go to court or begin sheriff’s sale proceedings with any customer, but would rather prefer to work something out with them.
Scott Avolio, who not only serves as a member of the UTMA board, but also as solicitor of the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, said utilizing the Magisterial District Court has been effective for collecting outstanding payments from customers with liens.
“We utilized the magistrate and that was relatively successful because by that point you’re getting someone to come to a hearing,” Avolio said.
Initially, the program’s deadline was the end of 2022, so this is just presenting the affected customers with one more chance before the authority takes the next step.
Prior to the regular meeting, the UTMA board held its reorganization meeting, as is customary at the January meeting, during which the board decided to keep officers and appointments the same as 2022, including Thomas Couch as chairperson; Dennis Gregor as vice chairperson; Michael O’Barto as secretary; Neal Fenton as treasurer; Avolio as assistant secretary/treasurer; Nicholas as solicitor, and Lennon Smith Souleret Engineering as engineer.
During the regular meeting, the board approved two annual resolutions to destroy old records per the municipal records manual and authorize the appropriation and condemnation of certain lands situated in Unity Township.
Other actions included approval of payment of a requisition of $15,214.81 by LSSE, and one EDU for the Ridilla-Donohue subdivision.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.