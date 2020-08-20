Several Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) projects will go out to bid this week, the authority board learned at its meeting Wednesday. Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. told the board that bids will be opened in September for a project to install permanent flow meters that would monitor flows to the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) sewage treatment plant. “It’s part of the consent order agreement to document the amount of sewage we send to the LMA,” Brett said.
In April, Brett said the UTMA was awaiting approval of permits relating to the project from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and have since received them.
“We still have some easements we’re working on,” Brett added, which could affect when the authority can award a bid for the permanent meters project.
Also Wednesday, Brett said bids are ready to be opened for a project involving a force main replacement along Myers Road. Brett previously said the force main has experienced issues over the years and has required a number of repairs.
Another bid that will go out to bid this week as “part of the consent order agreement is doing maintenance to the lines and manholes in the LMA watershed,” according to Brett.
Also in his engineer’s report, Brett reported that contractor Bella Enterprises Inc. has finished repairs to the mainline for the sewer line extension project along Donohoe Road.
“He’s doing restoration this week,” Brett said. “He should be doing paving along the edge of the road, as well as some yard restoration. He should complete that project over the next week or so.”
The Donahoe Road project involves a 4,000-foot sewer line extension to provide service to Product Evaluation Systems and JMS Fabricated Systems.
Officials also discussed the authority’s 20-year plan on “major capital purchases, repairs and upgrades,” as well as its tentative 10-year budget.
UTMA operations manager Doug Pike said the authority’s finance committee met last week to discuss these plans.
“I think maybe the biggest takeaway is seeing this list of projects planned out year by year and kind of anticipating those, at least we have some direction that’s sort of, ‘That’s the path that we’re going to take,” Pike said.
He noted that the budget projects a rate increase in 2022 going from $6.80 for every 1,000 gallons of consumption by UTMA customers to $7.10, and that a similar increase would occur in 2027.
In other business:
- The authority approved a pay requisition of $48,090.69 for various capital projects;
- Pike said 997 customers to date are enrolled in the authority’s e-billing program, and that two tap-ins were issued since last month;
- The board approved two additional EDUs for a subdivision along Sawmill Road to subdivide one parcel of land into three;
- The board approved UTMA operations and solicitor Romel Nicholas to move forward with a proposal that would move an easement from one side of a property along High Acres Circle to the other, at the request of the resident who lives there and attended Wednesday’s meeting.
