Work is slated to begin early in April on a Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) project to install five new permanent flow meters that will monitor flows to the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) sewage treatment plant.
Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, Inc. (LSSE) said contractor Stefanik’s Next Generation Contracting Co. has been waiting on materials to arrive before beginning construction.
“We’re going to continue with some land acquisition that we need for phase two over the next month or two,” he added.
The meters are planned to be installed in the areas of Monastery Run on Center Drive, Horseshoe Drive, Mission Road by Latrobe Public Works, the Route 982 interchange with Route 30 and Mill Street near Youngstown.
Aliquippa-based Stefanik’s Next Generation Contracting Co. was awarded a roughly $1.28 million bid in September for this project — the first phase of a flow monitoring project tied to a consent order agreement with LMA regarding an Act 537 plan.
In a related project, Brett said “work has been ongoing” on a radio replacement project upgrading the radio communication systems at the authority’s pump stations. UTMA awarded a $71,000 contract in September for Schultheis Electric to complete the radio replacement through COSTARS (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program).
“The existing equipment is outdated,” UTMA operations manager Doug Pike said. “The new flow meters we are putting in are going to have the same kind of signaling capability. We’re updating the pump stations with radio and equipment that’s going to match the new stuff.”
In other business, the authority awarded a $28,561 contract to low-bidder Homer City-based Chemstream Inc. for process chemicals. There were three bidders, Pike said.
“It’s the chemicals that we need for the treatment plan,” he added.
The cost was around $3,000 less than last year’s contract for process chemicals.
The authority also awarded a $30,521.25 contract to lone-bidder Glassmere Fuel for gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil.
“Last year’s gas prices were pretty low,” Pike said. The contract awarded in 2020 was for roughly $7,300 less that this year’s.
Also on Tuesday, the authority board approved:
- The resignation of board member and treasurer Paul Upson, effective immediately;
- One additional EDU each for three separate projects;
- A deferred assessment agreement for a roughly 130-acre property on Marguerite Lake Road that is being sold. Pike said assessment was previously deferred when sewage was added to the property. He said staff reviewed the project and calculated a total assessment of $44,000 to be paid over the first 11 EDUs;
- Pay requisition No. 29 for $356,934.25;
- A motion to allow office manager Lori Rodkey to set up online billing for payments to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) for UTMA customers using MAWC’s treatment plant to later be retroactively approved at UTMA meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.