Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) officials received answers on Wednesday to questions relating to projects tied to an Act 537 consent order agreement between UTMA and the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA).
UTMA officials indicated that phase one of a project designed to prevent sewage overflows into the Loyalhanna Creek through the installation of a 4.3-million-gallon equalization tank is one year behind schedule — which should result in a state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)-imposed penalty, according to UTMA Operations Manager Doug Pike.
Pike asked the LMA’s Neal Fenton why the Latrobe authority has yet to pay any penalties relating to the project’s delay.
Fenton noted that the DEP has made several visits to the project site, suggesting that LMA officials do not suspect DEP will impose any penalties.
“The (LMA) is telling me that the DEP is well aware of the schedule ... they’re well aware of where the project is,” Fenton said.
Pike said that the DEP is not required to send an invoice for penalties, and that the LMA is responsible for paying them “without notice.”
UTMA officials suggested to Fenton that the LMA reach a formal agreement with DEP on a revised schedule for phase one. Fenton says he will mention getting an approved revised schedule with the DEP at the next LMA meeting.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has also affected the project’s timeline, officials say.
Pike also asked Fenton about the status of an agreement reached last December for UTMA to transfer sewer line to the LMA near the project’s Nine Mile Run interceptor.
Engineer Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. said in December that the transfer pertains to an area of sewer line that stretches from Rotary Park to the cloverleaf interchange of routes 30 and 982 and then to its northernmost point just upstream from the Mission Road bridge.
UTMA solicitor Romel Nicholas said the LMA is already using some of that line, and that there is still an “extra piece that we need from them.”
“There’s the last segment of pipe on the run,” Brett explained. “Currently, the (LMA) has replaced it ... we would like to get it back so that we can have a permanent meter put in at that spot because that’s our point of connection for a large piece of our system.”
That way the UTMA will know what flows are going into the system, Brett says.
UTMA officials also briefly discussed phase two of the consent order agreement with LMA — which includes work at Monastery Run, and installing swirl concentrators at the EQ tank site.
Brett said the total cost for the project has reached $16.6 million, up from the $6.8 million originally estimated.
In other business, UTMA approved a bid from Marmat Construction Inc. for $96,545 to install security upgrades at the UTMA office building near Pleasant Unity.
Upgrades include enhanced security features to the building’s vestibule area, and new exit doors. The bid did not include security camera upgrades, Brett said.
Brett also said the sewer line extension project along Donohoe Road is nearly complete, although the contractor has to relocate a manhole and section of sewer line that was installed outside of the recorded easement.
“There’s a lot of restoration work,” Pike said of the Donohoe Road project. “Our customers out there have been pretty understanding so far.”
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved:
- Pay requisition No. 21 for various capital projects in the amount of $52,914.92;
- A motion for Pike and office manager Lori Rodkey to attend the Pennsylvania Municipal Authority Association (PMAA) conference held Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, and another motion appointing Pike as voting delegate and Rodkey as the alternate delegate for issues discussed during the conference.
