Two planned residential developments in Unity Township were discussed during the Unity Township Municipal Authority’s (UTMA) regular meeting Wednesday.
Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. (LSSE) presented a developer’s conceptual plans to add 22 Equivalent Dwelling Units (EDUs) near Fred Rogers Drive at its intersection with Route 30.
The proposed development — dubbed “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” — would extend sewer line to several existing homes, with plans to eventually construct additional housing at the aforementioned location.
“It’s a neat project,” Brett said. “Sewer’s the first step.”
Brett and UTMA manager Doug Pike met with a representative of the Fred Rogers estate — which owns acreage in the area of the proposed development. Brett said developers initially wanted to install individual grinder pumps at each home, but LSSE recommends using gravity flows to a single pump station, instead.
“It just feels like a better solution for them,” Brett said, adding that it would be the cheaper option, as well. Installing more than 20 individual grinder pumps could also face Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) pushback, Brett said.
UTMA on Wednesday also approved a developer’s agreement with Jim Thomas Construction Co. for a project adding 115 equivalent dwelling units (EDU) to a planned housing development near the intersection of Frye Farm and Beatty County roads.
The development, which will bring more than 100 patio homes to Unity Township, still requires planning commission and supervisors’ approval.
In other business, regarding the Donohoe Road sewer line extension project, UTMA board secretary Mike O’Barto inquired about cost estimates to extend service to L&S Machine Co.
“I would like to ask the authority to meet with the township supervisors to see if we could actually get some of the money that’s going to be coming from the federal government which can be used for water line extensions and also sewage extensions,” said O’Barto, a township supervisor.
The first phase of the project included a 4,000-foot sewer line extension providing service to two businesses — Product Evaluation Systems and JMS Fabricated Systems — along Donohoe Road, as well as some homes along nearby Buffenmeyer Road.
The roughly $500,000 project received a boost from the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority in September 2018, when it was awarded $424,996 in grant funding, which UTMA received reimbursement earlier this month.
Brett estimated phase two costs around $240,000, with UTMA seeking another $100,000 in grant funding. O’Barto said he would like to find out L&S’s plans to hire new employees.
“I think this is a project that would work because of the amount of people that it could possibly employ in these couple of businesses,” he said. “I think it’s something that we could actually wrap our arms around.”
Also on Wednesday, the UTMA board approved:
- A memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hillside Estates;
- A developer’s agreement with Airport Auto Outlet along Route 981 to fill over existing sewer line;
- Terminating UTMA’s Families First Coronavirus Response Act extension and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for mask wearing.
- Hiring one summer intern at a rate of $9.25 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.