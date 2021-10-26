The Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) on Monday entered a pair of legal complaints in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas against the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) regarding a current service agreement and the limited number of UTMA members who serve on the LMA board.
In a news release, UTMA said it went the legal route “after over a year of discussions to reach an agreement. These legal complaints are to address two separate components of the 1973 service agreement (and course of dealings) amongst the local communities of Latrobe, Derry Township, Youngstown and Unity Township. The first complaint addresses board representation on the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) for the outlying communities and the second complaint addresses the length of the agreement, which is currently 199 years.
“It is unfortunate that we could not gain alignment amongst the communities without resorting to legal action” Tom Couch, UTMA chairman, said in the release. “However, the UTMA board strongly believes that ensuring Unity Township’s recommendations for LMA board representation be respected in order to protect the Unity Township municipal customers. UTMA represents over a third of the customers treated by LMA’s, while our representation on the board is only one of the seven board members.”
Couch added that “the current term of 199 years binds the communities to terms and provisions that are outdated, don’t reflect the changes in the consent order and agreement, and irrelevant to current conditions and dealings among the parties. UTMA fully supports that the term of the agreement should cover any bond terms to which the communities have agreed.”
In the release, UTMA noted that it “has had to resort to legal complaints in the past, which have resulted in favorable results for the UTMA rate payers. Most recently, UTMA challenged a LMA rate increase. The court agreed and costs were reduced by an estimated $200,000 per year for UTMA customers. One of the benefits of the legal complaint process is to provide an independent third party to ensure all parties participate, a timeline is set and met, and that parties must clearly state their position going into the action.”
In an email to the Bulletin, LMA solicitor Lee Demosky said the the authority “has not yet been served with the complaint. Once I have reviewed the allegations, I will file a response in compliance with the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedure.”
