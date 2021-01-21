A sewage rate increase by Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) will cost the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) roughly $125,000 annually, according to UTMA operations manager Doug Pike.
At Wednesday’s UTMA board meeting, Pike said the sewage rate increases were not accounted for in the UTMA’s 2021 budget.
“But I think we can absorb that,” he added.
LMA approved the sewage rate increases when it passed its budget in December.
Effective April 1, the sewage usage rate per 1,000 gallons will increase from $2.50 to $3.00. The administration/operations fee will also raise from $6.50 to $7, at that time. Additionally, the debt service fee for City of Latrobe customers bumped from $6 to $7.50 at the beginning of the year.
UTMA is billed for its customers who use LMA’s services.
The sewage rate increases spurred a conversation among UTMA officials on Wednesday about a potential rate increase of their own in 2022.
The budget UTMA approved in October showed no rate increases for this year, but Pike then said one is likely in 2022.
The current usage charge for all UTMA residential, commercial and industrial customers is $6.80 per thousand gallons, with a $1 increase expected in 2022.
The budget also forecasts a $1.75 debt service charge increase, putting that monthly fee at $31.50.
Board member Mike O’Barto on Wednesday said, “I’ll probably not vote to raise any rates.”
“I think our customers are paying enough,” he added. “We’re going to have to look at it as best we can to not raise rates.”
UTMA last raised its rates more than seven years ago, Pike previously said.
In other business, Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc., updated the board on a number of projects, including the proposed GetGo gas station and convenience store on Route 30 East.
“It does like they are going to be moving and starting,” Brett said. “Plans have been approved for quite a while. It’s just some paperwork at this point.”
The board on Wednesday approved a developer’s agreement with GetGo.
Unity Township supervisors last week reapproved a site plan for GetGo after the 90-day reporting period had elapsed. Construction of the new GetGo, to be located at the former Arnold Palmer Motors, has yet to get underway.
Pike said GetGo plans on extending the sewer line across the property to connect to a couple of lots separate from where the gas station will be constructed.
In another project, Brett said Aliquippa-based Stefanik’s Next Generation Contracting Co. will begin installing five new permanent flow meters that will monitor flows to the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) sewage treatment plant in March.
The meters are planned to be installed in the areas of Monastery Run on Center Drive, Horseshoe Drive, Mission Road by Latrobe Public Works, the Route 982 interchange with Route 30 and Mill Street near Youngstown.
He said the contractor is awaiting the arrival of the meters, which takes up to 16 weeks.
Meanwhile, construction on a force main replacement on Myers Road is anticipated to start over the next couple of weeks — which “should take about a month,” Brett said.
W.A. Petrakis Contracting and Landscaping Co. in September was awarded a bid of $269,905 for replacing several hundred feet of line in the road. LSSE previously said the force main has experienced issues over the years and has required a number of repairs.
Also on Wednesday, the authority board reorganized, appointing: Tom Couch, chairman; Dennis Gregor, vice chairman; Paul Upson, treasurer; Mike O’Barto, secretary, and Scott Avolio, assistant secretary.
The board also appointed GTNlaw as solicitor, LSSE as engineer and Renny & Associates as auditors.
The authority also selected Commercial Bank & Trust of PA as its main depository for 2021.
The UTMA on Wednesday also approved:
- A pay requisition of $248,011 for various capital improvement projects;
- A $1,752.18 credit for a customer whose deduct meter broke.
