The Unity Township Municipal Authority has determined it’s within its jurisdiction to have sent a grease trap violation notice to Four Seasons Brewing Co. Inc., and to pursue legal action against the Unity business.
Last month, the brewery’s owner, Mark Pavlik, and his attorney, Matthew Makoski, attended UTMA’s meeting to address the matter. Makoski explained that there is some ambiguity about whether the brewery should be adhering to UTMA’s rules and regulations or the Latrobe Municipal Authority, because that is where there sewage flows for treatment.
According to the authority’s solicitor, Romel Nicholas, after doing some research and consulting the state’s municipal authorities act, the answer is both.
“While I thought it was an interesting position, looking at it more closely and looking at the municipal authorities act, obviously we have the abilities to set rules and regulations relevant to our lines, not just treatment,” said Nicholas. “It isn’t just the treatment that the municipal authorities act allows us to regulate, it’s also the lines. Grease can also get in our lines.”
From a jurisdictional standpoint, Nicholas argues that both Unity and LMA have jurisdiction under the municipal authorities act, and both have their own reasons as why they would want to regulate what would happen with their lines once the sewage leaves their territorial limits.
Nicholas put all his findings in a draft letter, which he summarized at the meeting.
Makoski, who was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, asked for a copy of the draft and said he will need time to study the document. He also is asking for the authority to give him time to review it, do his own research and respond, which Nicholas granted.
However, the board voted to authorize Nicholas to take the next legal step. While they did grant Makoski the time he needs to work it out, if there is no conclusion, Nicholas would be able to take legal action, should it be necessary.
In other business, the UTMA approved:
- Requisition to pay Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, Inc. $264,392.56;
- Letter of credit for PennDOT permit for lateral installation;
- Contract with Industrial Appraisal Company to do appraisal of UTMA assets, and
- Designating Doug Pike as delegate and Lori Rodkey as alternate to vote at 2023 PMAA annual business meeting.
