Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) customers will see a rate increase in 2022.
The authority’s final budget, which passed in a narrow 3-2 vote at this month’s board meeting, is less than the 10% preliminary increase discussed in October. It marks the first rate hike for UTMA customers in seven years.
According to UTMA Operations Manager Doug Pike, residential customers currently pay $6.80 per 1,000 gallons and a $29.75 debt service charge. In an email to the Bulletin, he noted the new rate will leave the per 1,000 gallons amount unchanged and increase debt and administration charges to $33. An average residential customer currently pays $54.57 and after a $3.25 per month increase, that rate would be $57.82.
Pike said the rate bump is needed to ensure additional revenue for planned capital projects and the second phase of anticipated Act 537 consent order and agreement work by the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA).
According to a budget overview provided by the authority, “two years ago, the (UTMA board) asked the staff to take a more proactive approach toward maintenance and replacement of equipment in the aging system. A 20-year capital projects plan was developed and implemented last year. Over the last seven years, $3 million has been spent on maintenance and replacement projects. In the next four years, the plan calls for $5.25 million.”
Additionally, the budget overview noted that $2 million to date has been spent on consent order and agreement-related projects, with another $2.75 million in capital spending planned over the next four years.
“These projects are in Unity Township and in addition to the work being done by LMA,” the authority said.
The authority said the $3.25 per month increase, combined with projected growth, will provide a revenue boost of approximately $561,000.
“This is what is needed to maintain a financially healthy authority,” the authority noted. “... Based on the last five years, on average, 50 EDUs (equivalent dwelling units) per year are added. This growth will equate to $168,000 and the remaining $393,000 will come from the rate increase.”
Board chairman Tom Couch, vice chairman Dennis Gregor and board member Neal Fenton voted in favor of the rate increase, while Mike O’Barto and Scott Avolio voted against the measure.
O’Barto — who has opposed residential rate and tax increases during his time as a Unity Township supervisor, UTMA member and previously as a Greater Latrobe school board director — suggested that the authority should have found a way to avoid a rate hike.
“I’ve always been against them, especially during these times. We just need to hold the line,” he said of the rate increase.
Couch said last month that no one likes a rate increase, but that sometimes things are out of the board’s control. One such item, authority engineer Kevin Brett of Lennon, Smith and Souleret has noted, is what UTMA is being charged by others.
According to the budget overview, the authority noted that while “this is a 6% increase, when you consider that rates have not be raised since 2014, this amounts to less than 1% per year.”
O’Barto said previously that UTMA gained 40 customers in 2021, and with several new developments and extensions of existing developments, he suggested growth could continue into next year. Pike said those growth figures were taken into consideration when preparing the budget.
“We have a responsibility to the ratepayers,” O’Barto added. “It’s our responsibility to find ways to make it work without a rate increase.”
