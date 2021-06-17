Unity Township officials are working together to coordinate manhole and sewer line repairs with the township’s paving schedule.
Operations manager Doug Pike of the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) said the authority’s engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. is working with the township’s engineering to coordinate repairs.
UTMA’s manhole and sewer line repair project is part of a larger system inspection tied to a consent order agreement. More than 1,800 manholes have been inspected throughout the township.
“We found some manholes and sewer lines that need to be either replaced or rehabbed,” Pike said.
“Where those are in the street, we’re trying to make sure that we’re coordinating with the township so that we dig the road up before they pave, not the week after they pave.”
The authority in September approved a contract with the Cranberry-based contractor for $1,083,043 over a three-year period to complete the system inspection. The first phase is complete, with restoration work underway.
Restoration is coinciding with Unity Township’s largest-ever paving project. Plum-based Tresco Paving is completing the $1.74 million project aiming to address some roads that haven’t been paved in 4-5 decades among others.
“It’s the most paving we’ve ever done,” UTMA board secretary and township Supervisor Mike O’Barto said.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board approved paying off a PENNVEST loan balance of $163,639, with the remaining payments through August 2023 totaling $5,355 in interest.
- The board approved renewing its insurance premium package with Glatfelter for $50,515, which Pike said is $1,970 more than last year, but is still significantly lower than the authority’s previous insurance provider.
- The board approved switching from Erie to Penn National based on recommendation from McDowell Associates for workers compensation. The switch will save the authority $1,472, Pike said.
- Pike reported that the UTMA is conducting interviews in anticipation of John Roscoe Jr.’s retirement in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.