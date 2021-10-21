Customers of the Unity Township Municipal Authority may face a rate increase in 2022.
UTMA Operations Manager Doug Pike prepared a preliminary budget that calls for a 10% rate increase and presented it to board members Wednesday. It would be the first increase in seven years.
According to Pike, customers currently pay $6.80 per 1,000 gallons and a $29.75 debt service charge. The new proposed rate would raise that rate to $7.90 per 1,000 gallons and $30.50 debt service charge. An average residential customer currently pays $54.57 and after a $4.77 per month increase, that rate would be $59.34.
Pike said the rate increase is reasonable. One board member doesn’t agree.
“It may seem reasonable to some, but it doesn’t seem reasonable to me,” said Michael O’Barto.
As a township supervisor, O’Barto said he sees firsthand how stretched some township residents are, especially seniors, thanks for tax increases and prices of so many things going up.
“The average person is being gouged,” said O’Barto. “It bothers me.”
O’Barto believes the board needs to look at the preliminary budget that has been prepared and see what can be revised so the UTMA doesn’t have to raise rates.
“I’m in the public a lot. I hear from these people…I’m in their corner.”
O’Barto added that he would not be voting for a rate increase.
Chairman Thomas Couch said no one likes an increase, but that sometimes there are things that aren’t out of the board’s control.
O’Barto pointed out that the authority gained 40 customers in 2021 and with several new developments and extensions of existing developments, that growth could continue into 2022.
However, that’s not guaranteed. And those growth figures were already taken into consideration, according to Pike.
Also, Kevin Brett of Lennon, Smith and Souleret, the driving force is what the authority is being charged by others — another thing UTMA can’t control.
Prior to the increase in 2014, the board said the last increase was at least 15 years before that.
Regardless, O’Barto said he would ask his fellow board members to take a look at the budget and explore every option.
“We owe it to the rate payers,” said O’Barto.
Another board member, Scott Avolio agreed with O’Barto that the board needs to explore all options.
The board will review the preliminary budget and vote on it in November or December.
