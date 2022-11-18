Unity Township Municipal Authority’s lien program, although unpopular to some, is making headway in recapturing revenue from outstanding bills, and now board members are considering “the next step.”
At UTMA’s regular meeting Wednesday, board members discussed with Operations Manager Doug Pike and Office Manager Lori Rodkey what should be the authority’s next move.
Rodkey reported that 15 people have taken advantage of the lien program with five more customers entering into payment plans and the UTMA collected $74,000 in back payments. There are 102 liens still outstanding totaling – with interest – $183,000. According to Pike, 63 are related to well water customers who are receiving the bill and service every month and are just ignoring it.
“I think it was a worthwhile process for one to get a handle on what was really outstanding, collected some past due amounts that really made it worthwhile,” said Pike of the lien program. “Now we are looking for a little direction as we want to take the next step.”
Board members now need to decide what to do about the outstanding liens, which boil down to about a dozen customers. One route, according to Solicitor Romel Nicholas, could be seeking a judgment by a Magisterial District Court.
With the program deadline going until the end of the year, Rodkey also suggested resending the letter to the outstanding customers to give them “one last chance” before the authority takes the next step.
The board will consider the options and make a decision on the outstanding liens at its December meeting.
In regular business, the board authorized Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering to apply for Pennsylvania Small Water Grant funding for authority projects, including Phase 3 Permanent Flow Meter Installation project ($500,000) and the Donohoe Road Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase 3 ($382,000) and H2O Pennsylvania Water Grant funding for the Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements Project, which consists of upgrades to the Pleasant Unity, Myers Road, Lago de Vita and Berkey Acres lift stations ($1.666 million), and the Pleasant Unity Plant ($2.465 million).
According to Kevin Brett of LSSE, the grants require local matches of $15% for PA Small Water and Sewer grant and up to 50% for the H2O PA Water and Sewer grant, but as these upgrades already have earmarked funds, if approved, the authority would already have matching funds available.
In other engineering action items, the board approved the following:
- Payment of a requisition of $29,690.24 for LSSE, and
- Awarding of a contract to Ferri Contracting for the apparent low bid of $337,400 for the Pleasant Unity Jockey Pumps project.
In other business, the board approved a resolution for the related Backflow Preventer Participation Agreement establishing procedures to assist residents in efforts to protect properties from sanitary sewer backups.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
