Unity Township Municipal Authority board members were caught off guard when Operations Manager Doug Pike announced an increase in fees for the authority from the Latrobe Municipal Authority on Wednesday.
Pike read about the increase of 50 cents per customer in the Bulletin, which would equate to about $14,000 to $15,000 for the authority in 2023.
While board member Mike O’Barto said the rate increase is a small one, he was disappointed that the authority wasn’t given any advance notice of the increase.
“I’m a little disappointed because there seems to be a lack of professional courtesy where you didn’t know anything about that,” said O’Barto. ”It bothers me. I’d like to see us have better communication with the LMA board instead of reading about it in the newspaper.”
Board member Neal Fenton, who serves as UTMA’s liaison to the LMA board, said he and Pike began inquiring about a possible rate increase as far back as September and at that point an increase hadn’t been posed yet. The increase was not an increase to the usage fee, but instead an increase in the administration fee.
Fenton added that he wasn’t able to attend the November or December meeting, but did communicate with the LMA board that he hadn’t been able to discuss the increase with UTMA. Therefore, he was suggesting that the increase be delayed until July 1. Ultimately, it was delayed until April 1, so Fenton said that suggestion was either not posed as a motion or wasn’t approved, according to the article.
“Again, to that point, Doug does a good job of dispensing the information on the budget side, but I won’t go so far as to say the rate being warranted, I’ll just give you some information and you guys have all this information as well…I don’t think it’s unreasonable,” said Fenton.
According to Fenton, at the end of the third quarter the balance sheet for LMA on the sewage side, in a comparable side, the PLGIT fund, which is usually used for capital reserves, was $1.2 million for LMA; and then for UTMA it is $2.6 million at the end of November, if you subtract out what’s assigned for bond payment.
“It’s a relative number, matter of comparison. I’m not saying one’s right and one’s wrong,” he said. “It’s kind of a level of comparison that on a quick high level review I don’t think it’s unreasonable.”
O’Barto said he wasn’t pointing the finger at Fenton for not knowing about and informing the board of the coming increase.
“I was more concerned about a volume (increase), because volume affects UTMA more than just an administration fee. So it could have been the manner in which I asked the question,” said Fenton.
And to put it into perspective, Fenton shared the impact the increase would have on LMA’s side of the budget. The administration increase on the sewage side is about $50,000 with $15,000 coming from UTMA.
In other business, the board approved a payment of $297,582.14 to authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, Inc. for a number of projects.
The board also approved the following items requested by Pike during his report:
- One EDU for Sambella Plan No. 5 for one more subdivision – Lot No. 8;
- Purchase of a clarifier drive using COSTARS, the state’s procurement system, from Envirodyne Systems at $64,152 and hiring of RJMC as contractor to install the unit at a cost of $10,200, and
- Authorize the execution of an agreement for the Garris Backflow Preventer, which was discussed in recent months.
At the end of the meeting, the board went into a short executive session to discuss pending litigation.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
