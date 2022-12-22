Unity Township Municipal Authority board members were caught off guard when Operations Manager Doug Pike announced an increase in fees for the authority from the Latrobe Municipal Authority on Wednesday.

Pike read about the increase of 50 cents per customer in the Bulletin, which would equate to about $14,000 to $15,000 for the authority in 2023.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.