The Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) board on Wednesday approved the authority’s membership in a statewide mutual aid network for water and wastewater utilities.
According to its website, the mission of Pennsylvania Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (PaWARN) is “to support and promote statewide emergency preparedness, disaster response and mutual aid assistance for public and private water and wastewater utilities for natural and human caused events in the Commonwealth.”
PaWARN offers its members a process for sharing emergency resources, UTMA operations manager Doug Pike said.
“It’s kind of mutual aid for municipal authorities,” Pike said. “There’s no guarantee or promise to share things, but it’s coordinates that effort if there’s an emergency kind of situation... This just puts our name on the list of people who are participating. You’re not obligated to participate or share anything.”
Pike said the organization’s networking component, especially when it comes to meeting emergency manpower needs, was the biggest appeal. “With what’s going on now, it might make it a little bit easier to fill in some shifts in emergency situations if need be,” he said. “It seems like the right time to participate.”
In his monthly update to the board, Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc., said a number of projects are underway, with anticipated completion dates sometime in spring.
State Pipe Services Inc. recently began working on a system inspection project related to the consent order agreement. The project involves an array of repairs to various manholes in the Nine Mile Run area.
The authority in September approved a contract with the Cranberry-based contractor for $1,083,043 over a three-year period to complete the system inspection. The project is on pace to finish this year’s inspections in the spring, Brett said.
W.A. Petrakis Contracting and Landscaping Co. is awaiting arrival of backordered materials for a force main replacement on Myers Road before proceeding with the work, Brett added. In September, UTMA awarded a bid of $269,905 for replacing several hundred feet of line in the road. LSSE previously said the force main has experienced issues over the years and has required a number of repairs.
Meanwhile, Aliquippa-based Stefanik’s Next Generation Contracting Co. has ordered materials for the installation of five new permanent flow meters that will monitor flows to the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) sewage treatment plant, Brett said.
The meters are planned to be installed in the areas of Monastery Run on Center Drive, Horseshoe Drive, Mission Road by Latrobe Public Works, the Route 982 interchange with Route 30 and Mill Street near Youngstown. UTMA officials have requested a meeting with LMA representatives and both authorities’ engineers and solicitors regarding the project, Pike said. That meeting is scheduled for Jan. 7.
In his monthly report, Pike said the authority issued three new tap-ins since last meeting and 1,046 customers have enrolled in e-billing. Pike added that work on updating the UTMA office and lobby has been progressing with painting and trim work nearing completion.
The board held an executive session to discuss personnel, acquisitions of rights-of-way for the flow meter project and legal matters.
In other business, the UTMA board approved:
- A credit of $11,429.13 to a customer who experienced a leak of more than a million gallons of water. Pike said the leak occurred in a service line running through a wooded area on the customer’s property and went undetected for some time. The water lost in the leak did not enter the UTMA sewage system, Pike added;
- An additional EDU for a simple subdivision splitting one lot into two;
- Payment of requisition No. 26 totaling $48,318.76 for various projects.
