The Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) board during a meeting Wednesday conducted mainly via telephone conference call approved a number of items related to the effect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the authority’s operations and meetings.
The board opened the meeting by approving a resolution authorizing the UTMA’s action plan in response to the pandemic, including holding Wednesday’s meeting with authority staff and solicitor Romel Nicholas participating from the normal board meeting room, which was open to the public, while board members and engineer Kevin Brett took part by conference call.
Heading forward, the board voted to advertise that its next meeting, set for 3 p.m. April 15, will be conducted in the same manner, but with members of the public encouraged to submit any comments in writing prior to the meeting and to contact the UTMA office for information about how to be included in the conference call.
“UTMA will continue to hold is regularly scheduled public meetings until further notice. While public meetings are still being held, the public is encouraged to submit their comments or concerns to management in advance, in lieu of attendance. Procedures for future public meetings will be dealt with as needed, and advertised as well as posted,” a notice to be posted to the authority’s website reads.
“While we strongly discourage citizens from visiting the municipal offices during this uncertain time. If you or someone you know plans to attend the meeting, or visit our offices, please be sure to wash your hands prior to coming to the meeting and limit physical contact with others during the meeting.
“More particularly, if you are ill, we ask that you do not attend public meetings or visit our office in order to prevent the potential spread of illness to others.
“UTMA will post continuing updates and meeting agendas online for your convenience. Feel free to submit any general questions or comments on agenda items to the operations manager.”
The authority has closed the lobby of its office near Pleasant Unity until further notice. Ratepayers are asked to visit the online customer portal for general questions or to pay their bill. Office staff will continue to work and will be available to answer calls and process mail, according to a post on the UTMA website.
Operations manager Doug Pike said 14 new customers had enrolled in the authority’s online billing system as of last check, bringing the total to 906. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pike encouraged more customers to take advantage of the ability to pay their bills online.
The board also approved for Pike to schedule UTMA staff on a rotating schedule that allows some employees to work from home while others report to authority facilities.
During Wednesday’s meeting, authority engineer Kevin Brett of Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. told the board the Donohoe Road sewer extension project is complete with the exception of site restoration work.
In other business, the board approved:
- Awarding a bid for the purchase of gasoline, diesel and heating oil to Glasmere at rates of $1.95 per gallon for gasoline and $2.09 per gallon for diesel fuel and heating oil. Based on estimated usage, the contract is expected to total $23,181.40, Pike said.
- Awarding a bid for the purchase of process chemicals to SAL Chemical for an estimated $28,905. Actual costs will be dependent on the authority’s usage of the chemicals.
- Pay requisitions totaling $92,130.89 for various capital projects;
- A change order to the Donohoe Road sewer extension project totaling $1,439.17;
- Awarding 23 additional EDUs to GetGo for a proposed gas station and convenience store at the former Arnold Palmer Motors property along Route 30. The property had been assigned 22 EDUs while operating as an automobile dealership.
