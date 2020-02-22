The Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) board heard updates on several projects nearing completion during its meeting Wednesday, authority operations manager Doug Pike said.
According to the engineer’s report provided by Kevin Brett of Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, Inc., work on the Donohoe Road sewer extension project is 80% complete, with progress to continue over the next month, weather permitting.
The engineering firm completed surveys earlier this month to prepare a cost estimate to repair force main in the Myers Road area. Bid documents are being prepared for a potential April bid opening, according to the engineer’s report.
Work on the UV treatment system at the Pleasant Unity plant is 99% complete, Brett reported.
The UTMA board at Wednesday’s meeting approved pay requisitions totaling $263,057.01. Of that total, $171,843.57 was for construction work on the Donohoe Road sewer extension project.
Pike told the board that National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) discharge monitoring reports were submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for Pleasant Unity and 14 Mile Run with no violations.
According to Pike’s report, the number of customers taking advantage of the authority’s online billing capabilities has increased to 892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.