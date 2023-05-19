Members of the Unity Township Municipal Authority board discussed a peculiarity in the billing procedure with the authority’s commercial customers, but took no action at a Wednesday meeting.
Last month, John Brown, who is acquainted with the owners of the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, brought the situation to the board’s attention. Coming out of the pandemic, the restaurant’s water usage fluctuated, throwing off its estimates for water usage, which resulted in the restaurant being charged additional fees for the debt administration.
Operations Manager Doug Pike explained to the board that the way the authority bills is common, but occasionally results in a situation that benefits the authority over the commercial customer.
“We think our billing system is sound,” said Pike. “Yes, there are times where it errs in our favor, but that’s the way the system is put together.”
Brown said the way the bill is figured out is flawed and he believes there has to be a better way.
While Pike wouldn’t refer to the billing as “unjust,” he said it just bills the way it bills. Specifically, a commercial customer is billed for the debt administration fee for the number of EDUs plus a water usage estimate in the first month, a debt administration fee and water usage estimate in the second month and then for the third month charged for the actual water usage minus the two estimates.
Brown questioned why the authority can’t bill in a different manner that is more fair to its customers. He suggested having customers send in their actual readings or figure out the usage for 12 months and average it out.
Pike noted that a business that uses a consistent amount of water month to month should get an even bill. However, if a business’s water usage fluctuates because of their EDU count, it may play in the authority’s favor.
“That’s what happened here,” Pike said.
Board member Neal Fenton also would not go as far as to call the fees “unjust,” but said perhaps when a billing situation like this occurs, that perhaps the board should consider potentially crediting their account.
“I’m not advocating changing the billing system. If we generally feel like that err may have worked in UTMA’s favor against a particular commercial establishment…on case by case basis can we look at possibly doing credit going forward?” Fenton asked.
After studying the situation, Pike said the staff’s recommendation was to do nothing. However, he wanted to at least present his findings to the board.
In other business, the board approved a:
- Payment of $416,113.85 to LSSE for various projects;
- Request for LSSE to advertise the COA Manhole and Line Repair for the Sub-Area 4 Project;
- Request for two additional EDUs for Wayne C. And Hope L. Frye subdivision off Frye Farm Road, and
- Proclamation honoring Jeffrey L. Richards for his longstanding service to the authority as he retires June 8.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
