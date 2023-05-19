Members of the Unity Township Municipal Authority board discussed a peculiarity in the billing procedure with the authority’s commercial customers, but took no action at a Wednesday meeting.

Last month, John Brown, who is acquainted with the owners of the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, brought the situation to the board’s attention. Coming out of the pandemic, the restaurant’s water usage fluctuated, throwing off its estimates for water usage, which resulted in the restaurant being charged additional fees for the debt administration.

