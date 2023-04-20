A decision on a new electrical contract led to a discussion on an alternative energy source by a local municipal authority Wednesday.
Like many entities, the Unity Township Municipal Authority has struggled with the purchasing of electricity mostly due to spikes in costs over the past two years. The UTMA, under advisement from its energy consultants, Keytex Energy, has taken the approach of short-term contracts so it can take advantage of decreases in the market.
Finally, prices have come down, so the board authorized UTMA Operations Manager Doug Pike to sign a 12-month extension and lock in the rate. The authority’s current contract was due to expire in a couple of months.
According to Pike, the rate as of Wednesday was 7.6 cents per kilowatt – a savings of 4.8 cents per kilowatt. The savings would add up to $97,000 less over the next year.
While those rates may be different Thursday, they won’t be so different that the authority won’t realize some significant savings.
“I think it makes sense to move forward and jump on that without tying us up for a real long time,” said Pike.
While discussing energy, board President Thomas Couch questioned the possibility of solar energy as an alternative.
While Pike admitted he didn’t have any specific information on what’s available, Kevin Brett of Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, Inc. confirmed there’s a possibility of getting a grant to defray some of the costs.
According to Brett, there are only a few firms that offer it, but it could be something worth exploring.
“It’s worth looking into,” said Brett.
Couch said the first thing to consider is if the authority has the property to accommodate the panels, which Brett believes they do.
Pike joked that it would mean less grass to cut.
Brett suggested panels on the property is a better option than panels affixed to the roof, as that would require a new roof and likely reinforcements.
In addition, board member Michael O’Barto said that recently solar was added to the township’s ordinance, so it is definitely a possibility.
In other business, the board also approved a resolution permitting the charging of lien fees and eliminating refunds valued at less than a dollar. After doing a study of employee salary and benefits costs related to lien administration, Pike said they can justify up to $233 per lien, but the authority would charge $100.
Other actions approved include:
- Additional 12 EDUs for Aestique Medical Center;
- Additional 17 EDUs for Giant Eagle WetGo (car wash);
- Ratification of approval of Sal Chemical as provider of chemicals per results of a re-bidding process;
- Change order to Phase II Flow Meter Project for $31,124;
- Authorization of execution of documents related to the PennDOT permit for consent order and agreement work in Area IV;
- Requisition of $257,281.04 for a variety of work by LSSE, and
- Amendments to two resolutions, one increasing the grant request for the Lift Station Upgrade to $1,561,560, and the other for Pleasant Unity WPWP Upgrades to $2,476,500.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
