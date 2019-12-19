The Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) board on Wednesday approved a resolution to transfer a section of sanitary sewer line to the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) as part of the Act 537 stormwater management plan consent order agreement.
During a special meeting held just prior to UTMA’s regular monthly meeting, engineer Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. said the transfer pertains to an area of sewer line that stretches from Rotary Park to the cloverleaf interchange of routes 30 and 982 and then to its northernmost point just upstream from the Mission Road bridge, near the location of the project’s Nine Mile Run interceptor.
As part of the consent order agreement, a parallel sewer line is being constructed not far from the existing sewer line. Brett said the new sewer line, once completed, will use a route similar to the current line.
Brett said the new sewer line will “connect along the way with a number of structures and utilizes a segment of the (existing) sewer, as well as the new sewer to convey sewage from this watershed to the interceptor.”
In the future, authority officials and engineers said it’s expected that both sewer lines will be active once the new line is completed.
“Ultimately, it will be LMA’s decision what to do with it,” UTMA operations manager Doug Pike said of the existing sewer line. “My current understanding is that they’re going to use both of (the lines).”
The UTMA board approved the transfer agreement during Wednesday’s regular meeting. Board member Paul Upson was absent and fellow board member Mike O’Barto had to leave the meeting before a vote was taken.
No residents were present to discuss the transfer during the special meeting.
Brett said the existing 15-inch sewer line dates back to the late 1960s, around the same time as the construction of the Greater Latrobe Senior High School complex in Unity Township.
Within the consent order agreement, Brett noted that it was “always anticipated” that the section of existing sewer line would be transferred to LMA and be maintained by the authority on a long-term basis.
Aside from the existing sewer line, Pike said UTMA’s plan is to convey all other related items to LMA — pipes, manholes and any recorded rights of way that are transferable — as part of the transfer.
With Wednesday’s approval, the transfer agreement will now go to LMA solicitor Lee Demosky for review.
In other business:
- The board approved a pay requisition of $172,534.04 for engineering, administrative, legal fees and and a bond-related matter. Pike said the latter item, which accounts for the bulk of the requisition total at roughly $158,000, will be used for a bond arbitration payment;
- The authority board discussed the possibility of providing UTMA employees with pepper spray after the authority recently took part in safety training. The pepper spray, Pike noted, could be used if an employee came in contact with a disgruntled customer or a dog during a shut-off visit. He said the authority plans to discuss the matter further with its insurance carrier;
- Brett said work on the Donohoe Road sewer extension project is underway and contractor Bella Enterprises Inc. is expected to continue construction through the winter, as the weather allows;
- Brett said UTMA is looking to finalize a facilities review over the next few months and put together a long-range program for future projects;
- Pike said 866 customers have enrolled in the authority’s e-billing program;
- Pike said three tap-ins were issued over the past month;
- The board went into executive session for litigation-related matters.
