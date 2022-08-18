The Unity Township Municipal Authority board unanimously approved a developer agreement with Alta Mira for three additional duplex carriage homes near Glengarry Golf Links.
According to Operations Manager Douglas Pike, the developer agreement has been finalized and includes a plan for six grinder pumps (one for each residence) into a shared forced main.
Pike said it’s currently typical – whether it’s shared villas or a shopping plaza with five different tenants – to have each entity have their own pump, so if there’s a problem it’s limited to that resident or tenant, rather than affecting the whole development.
In addition, the UTMA board also received updates on a number of other developments’ timelines, including White Pines and Frye Farm Estates, which are expected to start construction in the fall, depending on weather conditions. In addition, Weatherton Farm Estates is slated for next spring, according to Kevin Brett of the authority’s engineering firm, Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, Inc.
The board also approved a requisition from Lennon, Smith, Souleret for $56,829.24.
A request for Pike and Lori Rodkey, the authority’s office manager, to attend the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association conference from Sept. 11-14 was also unanimously approved.
According to Pike, the conference features sessions with great topics and it’s a great source of information.
The authority board‘s next meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at the authority office.
