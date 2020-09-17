Several bids were awarded by the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) on Wednesday to complete various projects.
The board authority awarded a bid of $1,279,795 for the installation of five new permanent flow meters that will monitor flows to the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) sewage treatment plant to Aliquippa-based Stefanik’s Next Generation Contracting Co.
Donald Hixson of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering Inc. (LSSE) said meters will be installed in the areas of Monastery Run on Center Drive, Horseshoe Drive, Mission Road by Latrobe Public Works, the Route 982 interchange with Route 30 and Mill Street near Youngstown.
“It was a little more than our initial estimate, but this is specialty-type work,” Hixson said of the awarded bid. He added that Erie-based Konzel Construction Co. was the other bidder at around $2.16 million.
The UTMA board met in executive session with plans to discuss right of ways needed for the permanent flow meters project that is tied to the consent order agreement with LMA regarding an Act 537 plan.
The authority also approved a contract with Cranberry-based State Pipe Services Inc. for $1,083,043 over a three-year period to complete a system inspection project related to the consent order agreement.
Hixson said the price was also “a little bit elevated, but these were like the worst of the repairs that needed done… They did good work for the authority last year as part of the manhole surveys.”
The project involves an array of repairs to various manholes in the Nine Mile Run area, UTMA manager Doug Pike said.
“There’s also some spot repairs to some lines that have some deformities,” Hixson added.
In other business, the UTMA awarded a bid of $269,905 for replacing a force main on Myers Road to W.A. Petrakis Contracting and Landscaping Co.
Hixson said this bid was around $115,000 lower than estimated.
He noted that Myers Road was recently tar and chipped and that there’s “several hundred feet of line in the road” that needs to be replaced.
LSSE previously said the force main has experienced issues over the years and has required a number of repairs.
In July, UTMA approved a bid from Marmat Construction Inc. for $96,545 to install security upgrades at the UTMA office building near Pleasant Unity.
Upgrades include enhanced security features to the building’s vestibule area and new exit doors.
Pike on Wednesday said the contractor will start work on the security upgrades next week and that the project should wrap up in November.
“They are going to start some of the minor items, with doors in the back, and also the concrete pad out the rear of the entrance,” Hixson said. “All the work in the foyer is probably going to be mid- to late-October.”
UTMA on Wednesday also approved a proposal of $71,000 for Schultheis Electric to complete SCADA/radio replacement through COSTARS (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program).
Pike said this project will upgrade the radio communication systems at all the pump stations. “It will all be the same system as (the new) flow meters,” he added.
Also at Wednesday’s UTMA meeting:
- Pike said a draft of the 2020-21 budget will be available for the October meeting;
- Pike noted that six tap-ins since last month and that 1,006 customers to date are enrolled in the authority’s e-billing program;
- John Huemme, co-owner of Sharky’s Cafe, came to the UTMA to request relief consideration for a March bill he said was around $4,700 more than typical for that billing period. The UTMA approved a motion granting a stay on a shutoff notice that Huemme received until next board meeting when the situation has been further investigated;
- UTMA approved pay requisition No. 23 for various capital projects totaling $127,867.44.
