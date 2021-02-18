The Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) on Wednesday approved a right of way agreement for work to progress on a planned GetGo gas station and convenience store at Route 30 and Giffin Drive.
“The right of way is to extend the sanitary sewer line across their property,” said UTMA Operations Manager Doug Pike.
The constructed sewer line will connect to a couple of lots next to the future GetGo location.
Pike said UTMA will receive $55,000 in tap-in fees for the GetGo project.
“That will be a nice income for us,” he added.
Work is expected to begin soon on the planned GetGo project, approved by township supervisors in October 2019. The approved plans call for a 6,200-square-foot gas station/convenience store with seven dispenser aisles and a total of 14 fueling stations. A small dining area, car wash and alcohol sales are also planned features of the proposed store.
The new GetGo store will take the place of the former Arnold Palmer Motors, which closed its doors in December 2017 after more than 35 years in business. As previously reported in the Bulletin, the existing GetGo — located at nearby Mountain Laurel Plaza for more than a decade — will close and the land will be reutilized for other development in the future.
At last month’s UTMA meeting, township supervisor and UTMA board secretary Mike O’Barto said all of GetGo’s permits were in place.
He also said a fire hydrant will be added near the future GetGo location. O’Barto in January referenced a recent fire at nearby Burger King in which fire departments responding to the call had to “run lines a long distance.” Currently, there are fire hydrants located in the Walmart plaza and Excela Square plaza, he said.
In other business, Kevin Brett of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering (LSSE) Inc., said work to replace about 3,000 feet of a force main on Myers Road should be completed by next month.
The UTMA board awarded a bid in September to W.A. Petrakis Contracting and Landscaping Co. for $269,905 to complete the Myers Road force main replacement project. LSSE previously said the force main had experienced issues over the years and has required a number of repairs.
“They are doing a fantastic job. They are actually keeping the road nice and clean,” O’Barto said of contractor W.A. Petrakis. “We’ve had a lot of snow. I think it’s been hard for them to actually get the work done, but they have really progressed very well.”
Pike said UTMA wants to add a bypass system near the Myers Road pump station “so that we can hook our pump up in case of an emergency and bypass the pump.” He estimated it would cost $20,000 to add a bypass system to the force main replacement project.
Also on Wednesday, the authority board approved a pay requisition for various capital projects totaling $123,859.26.
In his monthly report, Pike said the authority issued five new tap-ins since last meeting and 19 customers enrolled in e-billing, bringing the total to 1,077.
