Members of the Unity Township Municipal Authority board of directors unanimously approved the developer’s agreement with Yorkshire Enterprises Inc. for the next phase of Weatherton Farm Estates, located in Pleasant Unity.
Another developer’s agreement — this one for a development near Glengarry Golf Links — was just received by the authority, but not in time to be added to the agenda in order for board members to vote on it.
The agreement, according to UTMA Operations Manager Douglas Pike, included revisions, which prompted board member Neal Fenton to question whether agreements are often customized or is the agreement more of a boiler plate template.
According to Pike, most agreements include “very little customizing,” but occasionally when there are unique features to the development and requests from the developer, customizations may be made.
Further, Pike with input from Kevin Brett, a representative from the authority’s engineering firm, said one development will often have developer agreements with a variety of utilities, including sewer, water, electric, etc. and the township itself. A development needs approval from both the township and the municipal authority in order to proceed.
According to Fenton, his reasoning for questioning was for “educational purposes,” as he believes Unity Township has strong agreements with developers and that isn’t necessarily the case with other municipalities.
The board expects to act on the developer’s agreement for the Glengarry development at next month’s meeting.
In addition, the board also took formal action to approve a right of way agreement and easement with Ian P. Hribal after the board was polled via e-mail last month to have it approved so that the contractor could proceed with work.
The board also unanimously approved a payment request from UTMA engineering firm, Lennon, Smith, Souleret for $118,879.43.
In other business, board members discussed the apparent success of the authority’s new policy for helping customers who currently have active liens to pay them off. Recently, the authority rolled out a policy where customers with liens could pay the entire amount and receive a 50% discount on the interest that has incurred. For those that can’t pay the entire amount, the authority is offering payment plans for the lien amount with an offer to freeze the interest amount until the entire amount is paid off.
Lori Rodkey, office manager, said the office has been contacted by a number of customers interested in setting up payment plans to get their liens paid off.
Board member Michael O’Barto, who is also a township supervisor, reported to the authority that he was contacted by a customer who was requesting the entire interest be waived claiming that she wasn’t even aware of the lien and until she received the letter from the authority, she hadn’t received communication about the outstanding lien.
Rodkey said she received similar feedback in the office. According to Rodkey and Pike, they will look into setting up some sort of monthly communication with those that enter into payment plans, but customers need to contact the authority to get on those payment plans if they can’t pay the lien and interest in one payment.
“There’s some (customers) who said they just forgot about it. They are taking advantage of being able to take care of it,” said Pike.
In addition, the board also received and accepted its audit report from Tim Rennie of Rennie & Associates.
According to Rennie, he found no issues with the authority’s financial records and “everything was pretty clean.”
The authority’s next board meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at the authority office.
