Members of the Unity Township Municipal Authority board of directors unanimously approved the developer’s agreement with Yorkshire Enterprises Inc. for the next phase of Weatherton Farm Estates, located in Pleasant Unity.

Another developer’s agreement — this one for a development near Glengarry Golf Links — was just received by the authority, but not in time to be added to the agenda in order for board members to vote on it.

