With winter weather breaking soon, two developments in Unity Township are poised to begin construction now that the township’s municipal authority approved developer agreements Wednesday at its regular meeting.
The board approved a standard agreement with WP Latrobe Development, LLC for the second phase of White Pines, while the approval with Jim Thomas Construction Co. for Frye Farm Estates took on a unique spin.
According to Doug Pike, UTMA operations manager, Jim Thomas Construction requested a method of bonding, a performance bond, in a manner that UTMA customarily does.
After asking the authority’s solicitor to review the documentation, the authority has added some protective language in the developer’s agreement that allows the authority to declare a default for a variety of circumstances and did a guaranteed insurability agreement allowing the authority access to personal assets in case of a default.
In other business, the board approved requests for one EDU for Lot 20 in Palmer Place for a pool house that’s being constructed and 100 EDUs for Giant Eagle’s car wash/WetGo needed due to the volume of business. The car wash’s water recycling system hasn’t been working well and the car wash is outperforming Giant Eagle’s expectations for the site, according to Pike.
At $2,650 per EDU, that would represent a great revenue stream, but Pike said he doubts the car wash will end up needing all 100, but the DEP approval lasts for up to a year. The cost for EDUs is a one-time fee.
The authority also approved the following items:
- A requisition from Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering for $63,135.83 for various work, including geo-technical work for the Pleasant Unity Pump Station project;
- Rejection of chemical bid, re-bid and authorize authority staff to award contract based on new bids received;
- Acceptance of bid and awarding of fuel contract to Glassmere Fuel Services, Inc., and
- Attendance of Pike and Lori Rodkey at Pennsylvania Water Environment Association’s annual conference June 18-21 in Hershey.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
