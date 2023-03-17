With winter weather breaking soon, two developments in Unity Township are poised to begin construction now that the township’s municipal authority approved developer agreements Wednesday at its regular meeting.

The board approved a standard agreement with WP Latrobe Development, LLC for the second phase of White Pines, while the approval with Jim Thomas Construction Co. for Frye Farm Estates took on a unique spin.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

