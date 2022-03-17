Unfortunately, time has run out for the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA).
While it’s a bitter pill to swallow, after hearing from its energy consultant, who shared that the unprecedented spike in energy costs which began early last year has continued to reach a 14-month high, the authority board of directors has no choice but to enter into a new contract as UTMA’s contract expires on March 18.
Greg Cammerata of Keytex Energy, the authority’s consultant for over 10 years, told the board at its regular meeting Wednesday via video conferencing that the firm has been trying to find a good entry point into the energy market for nearly 14 months, but there just hasn’t been an optimum time.
Since the rising rates have been occurring since early 2021, Cammerata said the rising prices aren’t attributable to the Russia-Ukraine situation, although he admitted it’s not helping.
With a deadline looming, his recommendation is that the authority sign a short-term contract while Keytex continues to monitor the market for a dip in prices at which time the authority can sign a more long-term contract. Cammerata said waiting for the market to settle is the best practice strategy for now.
“This is unprecedented,” he said. “The market will not stay at this level forever, and market fundamentals dictate a return — not to the previous 10-year low, but to a much lower level than we are currently experiencing.”
When that will be, Cammerata admits, is uncertain.
The authority’s current contract rate is 0.051, which Cammerata reminded board members was probably the bottom of the market, and a new 6-month contract rate would be 0.074 if the authority signed the contract that day — that is a 45% increase from the current rate.
Cammerata said he knows this will be a little bit of “sticker shock” compared to the contracted rate the authority has been paying.
Ultimately, that would have an impact of an increase of $22,935 over the previous year, when UTMA was enjoying the lower rate. Usage for UTMA is estimated at 1,985,405 kilowatt-hours (kWh).
The board unanimously voted to give Operations Manager Doug Pike the authority to sign the six-month contract at the current rate of the market, which Cammerata said would be done on Thursday. In addition, Pike was also given the authority to sign a longer-term contract when the rate dips to a suitable rate, at the recommendation of Cammerata.
“I assumed things weren’t going to get better,” said Pike, who did his own calculations and realized the authority would be facing an additional $20,000 in costs for the next six months.
Thankfully, he predicted an upcharge, so some overages were budgeted, which will make the increase a little more bearable.
Cammerata added that his firm will keep a close eye on the market and when the time to transact for a new longer contract arrives, it will let UTMA know.
In addition, the board also approved contracts for gas, diesel fuel and heating oil, along with process chemicals for 2022. They are also elevated for this year.
The contract for gas, diesel and heating oil was awarded to Glassmere, the only bidder, at rates of $7,974 for diesel fuel for generators, $11,961 for heating oil and $25,265 for unleaded gasoline for a total of $45,200.50 — which is significantly higher than any of the last three years. Last year, the authority paid $30,521.25 in gas, diesel and heating oil costs.
The contract for process chemicals was awarded to Sal Chemical for a total of $48,129 — nearly $20,000 over what the authority paid in 2021.
In addition, the board also approved these other items of note:
- Payment to LSSE for $40,058.36 for various projects;
- Awarding bids of $5,654 to Lambert Jones Rubber Co. for conveyor belt replacement, and $7,800 and $6,600 to RJMC for conveyor hood fabrication and installation of the belt;
- Revising the workplace infection prevention and control policy for employees;
- Reaffirmation of two motions for grant applications that needed to include resolution numbers;
- Authorization to execute the first amendment to the 2016 Consent Order Agreement, extending the deadline by 25 months.
