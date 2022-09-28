Despite one supervisor’s frustration with developers not recording site plans in a timely manner, the Unity Township Board of Supervisors reapproved the White Pines Phase 2 Subdivision final plan at a special meeting Tuesday.

Supervisor Michael O’Barto said he hopes this time it’s upsetting that a special meeting had to be scheduled to reapprove the plan simply because the plan was not recorded within the 90-day time limit.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

