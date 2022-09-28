Despite one supervisor’s frustration with developers not recording site plans in a timely manner, the Unity Township Board of Supervisors reapproved the White Pines Phase 2 Subdivision final plan at a special meeting Tuesday.
Supervisor Michael O’Barto said he hopes this time it’s upsetting that a special meeting had to be scheduled to reapprove the plan simply because the plan was not recorded within the 90-day time limit.
“I hope this gets recorded in time. We really try to accommodate developers so they don’t have to come back and start the process over again and that’s what would’ve happened if we hadn’t approved this (Tuesday),” said O’Barto.
According to township solicitor Gary Falatovich, who attended the meeting via video feed, this plan has been around since 2021, but the developer ran into pandemic-related construction delays. He is confident that this will be the last time the supervisors will have to reapprove it.
The plan by WP Latrobe Development, LLC is for a 12.604-acre parcel on Carney Road now bordering White Pines Drive. The Phase 2 of the development is for 20 additional single family dwellings.
The final plan was approved with a number of conditions, including:
- The hammerhead turnaround at the end point of White Pines Drive needs to be physically shown on the plan;
- The numbered Lot 215 eliminated from the plan and re-labeled “Parcel B — Stormwater Management Pond — Non-Buildable”;
- The term “Non-Buildable“ should be added to the description of Parcel A to make it consistent with Parcel B;
- Reference to Phase 3 as Parcel B — Phase 3 Future be changed to “Residual Parcel — Future Phase 3”;
- Tax map numbers and current title information for the lots in East High Acres that abut the northern side of the plan need to be shown on the plan;
- It appears a stream runs along the west side of the development, so if any portions of the development is in a floodplain, it needs to be identified on the plan,
- The instrument number at which the restrictive covenants regarding the dry wells are recorded needs to be added to the note on Sheet 1 of the plan.
In addition, the supervisors also approved a resolution to apply for a Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) grant to fund a fence around the municipal garage. The funding opportunity came up quickly and applications are due by Sept. 30.
Prior to the special meeting, a public hearing was held for a request by Bryan F. Grejtak to amend the zoning for specific parcels of his 1.5017 acres at 5036 Center Drive from a (M-1) Manufacturing to (R-2) Residential. The change in zoning is in preparation for subdividing the property to adjoin several residential properties.
The proposed amendment was sent to the Westmoreland County Planning Department, which returned no comments. In addition, the planning commission also reviewed the request and recommended it be approved.
Neither Grejtak, nor his representative, attended the meeting. One of the adjoining neighbors did attend and stated she was in favor of the zoning amendment.
The supervisors will most likely vote on the proposed amendment at their next regular meeting in October.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
