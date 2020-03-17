Local Union 1537 United Steelworkers and its units have canceled monthly meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 19, amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
A Local Union 1537-01-02-03 and 06 United Steelworkers Retiree Club meeting slated for Friday, March 20, has also been canceled.
