Local Union 1537 United Steelworkers and its units are scheduled to hold their monthly meetings Thursday, June 17, at Huber Hall in Latrobe. Unit 1551 will hold its meeting at 4 p.m., with the Local Union 1537 meeting to begin at 4:30 p.m. All members and retirees are invited to attend.
Additionally, Local Union 1537-01-02-03 and 06 United Steelworkers Retiree Club will hold their next meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Sharky’s Café in Unity Township. All Amalgamated Local 1537 retirees are welcome to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.